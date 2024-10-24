“They’ve Got a Great Chance!” – Former Leicester City Star Provides Verdict Premier League Relegation Battle

Leicester City’s Battle Against Relegation: Could They Do it?

After securing promotion back to the Premier League, the start of the season was a tough one for Leicester City as they failed to secure a victory in any of their first six league fixtures. That was until the Foxes secured huge victories over AFC Bournemouth and Southampton, propelling them up to 14th in the table.

The most recent victory against the Saints was perhaps the most promising, with Leicester coming back from 2-0 down to win the game 3-2, showcasing a real display of fight needed in a relegation battle. More of the same will be needed when Leicester come up against in-form Nottingham Forest on Friday night, where a victory could move them as high as 9th in the Premier League table.

Speaking exclusively to EPL Index, former Leicester City and England forward Emile Heskey revealed his thoughts on the foxes’ fight against relegation….

Can Leicester City Survive?

“I think they’ve got a great chance,” began Heskey, “When rumours of the points deduction were floating around, it looked really difficult, but with that now out of the picture, it looks promising.” I’m sure that sort of hope will be radiating amongst Leicester City supporters at the moment, especially off the back of such a crucial victory over Southampton.

Heskey was keen to point out the importance of such win, saying: “The win at the weekend was absolutely huge because you’ve got to beat the teams around you, if you want to have a chance at survival.” That point becomes even more important when you realise that there’s still four Premier League teams yet to record a victory this season. Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves are the four teams to hold that worrying record.

Steve Cooper’s Response to Pressure

“Steve Cooper was under pressure,” began Heskey, “Mostly just because, I watched Enzo Maresca’s side lots and he had a very unique style of play, it’s very hard to follow.” According to the former forward, the two recent victories will have given Cooper a huge boost in avoiding the sack race, for now at least.

A victory against his former side, Nottingham Forest, on Friday evening would an incredible victory that would build some serious momentum for the Foxes going into the festive period. Following that clash, Leicester then travel to Ipswich Town in another huge game, where a victory could steer them well clear of the relegation zone.

Cup Prospects

With all eyes being on the Premier League recently, it would be easy to forget that Cooper has guided his side to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with wins over Tranmere Rovers and Walsall. Next week, Leicester travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in that competition, where a win would send them into the quarter-final.

Obviously, maintaining their Premier League status is the major objective this season, I’m sure a cup run would go down brilliantly with the supporters and serve as a timely reminder of the quality and fight that this Leicester side possess.