Report: West Ham Consider New Striker After Summer Signing Fails

West Ham Reassess Niclas Füllkrug Signing Amid January Striker Search

West Ham United’s summer signing of Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund was met with a mix of optimism and scepticism. The Germany international arrived for a reported fee of £27 million, bringing a reputation as a solid goal scorer. However, just a few months into the season, concerns are mounting within the club as the 31-year-old striker has yet to make a meaningful impact. According to TalkSport, manager Julen Lopetegui is already pushing the club to seek a new striker in the January transfer window, further complicating Füllkrug’s position.

Füllkrug, who has struggled with an Achilles injury, has been limited to just three appearances off the bench in the Premier League. He is still searching for his first goal for the Hammers, and his fitness issues have forced Lopetegui to revert to veteran forward Michail Antonio, who has also struggled to find form.

Füllkrug’s Tough Start at West Ham

Füllkrug’s arrival was part of a major overhaul at West Ham over the summer, with hopes that the German striker could provide a reliable alternative to the ageing Antonio. However, the move has not panned out as expected. Füllkrug’s Achilles problem has kept him from making a meaningful contribution, and his absence has left a void in West Ham’s attacking options.

With the Hammers currently sitting 15th in the Premier League, the pressure is mounting on Lopetegui to find solutions. Antonio, despite his years of service to the club, is no longer the force he once was, having scored just once in seven league matches this season.

Lopetegui’s Call for a January Signing

Lopetegui is putting pressure on the West Ham hierarchy to explore the transfer market for a new striker in January. The report suggests that Panathinaikos forward Fotis Ioannidis is among the names being considered. Ioannidis, a 24-year-old Greece international, was on West Ham’s radar during the summer window but ultimately stayed at Panathinaikos. Despite a slow start to the season, with just one goal in 11 appearances, he remains a potential target for the club as they look to address their attacking woes.

The decision to pursue a new striker raises questions about Füllkrug’s future at the club. Having invested £27 million in his signing, West Ham had hoped for more immediate returns. Yet with the German forward struggling to stay fit, the urgency for reinforcements is becoming more apparent.

Struggles Reflect Wider Issues

Füllkrug’s challenges mirror the broader difficulties West Ham have faced this season. Despite a busy summer in the transfer market, with the additions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, and Crysencio Summerville, the team has struggled to find balance under Lopetegui. Their early exit from the EFL Cup and inconsistent league form have left fans questioning the direction of the team.

While it is still early in the season, the failure of Füllkrug to integrate into the squad has been a sore spot, particularly given West Ham’s long-standing need for a reliable striker to replace Antonio.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The German striker was expected to provide a much-needed spark to the team’s attack, but injuries and a lack of playing time have meant that he has yet to deliver. The fact that manager Julen Lopetegui is already looking for another striker in January adds to the sense of disappointment.

Füllkrug’s signing initially offered hope. His goal-scoring record in the Bundesliga was impressive, and there was optimism that he could bring that form to the Premier League. However, with only a few appearances off the bench and no goals to his name, the £27 million investment is starting to look like a misstep.

The possibility of signing Fotis Ioannidis in January may offer some relief, but it also signals that the club is already preparing to move on from Füllkrug. West Ham fans may feel that the club should have targeted a younger, more dynamic forward in the summer rather than opting for a 31-year-old who was always seen as a short-term fix.

Ultimately, Lopetegui’s push for a new striker will only make sense if the club brings in someone who can immediately strengthen the attack. If Füllkrug can recover his fitness and find form, he could still play a role, but the clock is ticking for him to prove his worth at the London Stadium.