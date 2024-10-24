Preview: Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Where to Watch

How to Watch Spurs vs AZ Alkmaar: TV Channel and Live Stream for Europa League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur return to Europa League action tonight, hosting Dutch side AZ Alkmaar as they look to maintain their impressive European form. Having won both of their group stage matches so far, Spurs come into this fixture on the back of a dominant 4-1 victory over London rivals West Ham in the Premier League.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham are edging closer to securing a spot in the Europa League knockout rounds. AZ Alkmaar pose a challenge, but Spurs remain the clear favourites heading into the game, as their recent form suggests.

Where to Watch Spurs vs AZ Alkmaar

TV Channel: In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7:45pm BST, ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live Stream: Subscribers can watch the game via the Discovery+ app, providing a live stream option for those on the go.

Free Highlights: Highlights from the match will be available on the TNT YouTube channel from 10pm, offering fans a chance to catch up on the action.

