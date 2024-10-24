Černý Double Powers Rangers to Dominant Europa League Win

Rangers Dominate FCSB in Europa League Showdown

Rangers bounced back emphatically from a disappointing domestic defeat with a resounding 4-0 victory over FCSB in the Europa League. In a performance filled with energy and precision, Václav Černý led the charge with a brilliant brace, helping the Ibrox side respond to their critics in style.

Clement’s Tactical Masterclass

Philippe Clement, under pressure after a dismal weekend loss at Kilmarnock, insisted pre-match that his focus was on “performance, not reaction.” But he delivered both as Rangers produced their most comprehensive European win since 2007.

Despite discontent rumbling through the fanbase, the atmosphere at Ibrox remained electric, with the home crowd offering unwavering support. However, a shaky start could have unravelled the plan when FCSB’s David Miculescu caught Jack Butland off guard early on. The Romanian side thought they had scored the opener, but the referee deemed it a foul, sparing Butland’s blushes.

Rangers Turn Up the Pressure

Rangers didn’t let that early scare rattle them. Instead, they pressed forward relentlessly and were rewarded in the 24th minute when Tom Lawrence curled a shot into the back of the net, capitalising on some questionable goalkeeping from FCSB. It was the breakthrough Clement’s men needed, and they didn’t look back.

Černý, instrumental in setting up Lawrence’s goal, added his name to the scoresheet just ten minutes later. The on-loan Wolfsburg winger won possession high up the pitch before cutting inside and unleashing a powerful strike with his weaker foot, doubling Rangers’ lead.

After the break, Černý struck again. A lightning-fast counter-attack ended with the Czech forward coolly slotting home his second of the night, effectively sealing the result. Substitute Hamza Igamane then got in on the act, netting Rangers’ fourth with a tidy finish following a couple of slick stepovers.

FCSB Struggles to Contain Rangers’ Momentum

FCSB, currently fifth in Romania’s Liga 1, found themselves overwhelmed for large portions of the match. They managed a few moments of threat, most notably through Siyabonga Ngezana’s effort, but Butland stood firm in the Rangers’ goal. Ultimately, FCSB’s resistance crumbled under the relentless pressure from the Scottish side.

Injuries the Only Concern for Clement

Despite the victory, Rangers were left with a few worries on the injury front. Tom Lawrence was substituted at half-time with a suspected knee problem, while Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun also limped off during the second half. These injuries will no doubt concern Clement as Rangers look ahead to more challenging European fixtures in the coming weeks.

However, the Belgian manager can take plenty of positives from this performance. The return of Nico Raskin and Leon Balogun to the starting line-up proved pivotal. Raskin, described as a “man possessed” by former Rangers winger Neil McCann, was instrumental in setting the tempo, while Balogun’s calm presence at the back was crucial before he was substituted.

Strong Foundation for Europa League Progress

With six points from three games, Rangers have positioned themselves well in the Europa League group stage. There are undoubtedly tougher tests to come, but this dominant win against FCSB gives them a strong foundation to build on.

Václav Černý’s display highlighted his potential, and if he can find consistency, he could become a key figure in Rangers’ European campaign. The performance of Hamza Igamane, who had more touches in his brief appearance than Dessers, also offers hope for more attacking options in the weeks ahead.

Rangers will now look to carry this momentum forward as they navigate the remaining fixtures in what promises to be an intriguing Europa League campaign.