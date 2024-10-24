Player Ratings: Fenerbahce Deny Man United in Intense 1-1 Draw

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United: Eriksen’s Opener Cancelled Out in Istanbul

Manchester United’s Europa League journey remains winless after three games, with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in Istanbul. Christian Eriksen opened the scoring for United, but Youssef En-Nesyri’s second-half equaliser ensured the spoils were shared. Despite the hostile atmosphere at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Erik ten Hag’s side couldn’t convert opportunities into a win.

Early Momentum with United

In what started as a frenetic game, Fenerbahce’s early attacks were stifled by United’s defence. Bright Osayi-Samuel and former United player Fred both saw half chances go wide, but it was Manchester United who capitalised first. A swift counter-attack led to Eriksen’s opener after a brilliant interplay between Alejandro Garnacho and Noussair Mazraoui, with the Danish midfielder finishing coolly from 18 yards out.

Eriksen’s goal gave United a vital early advantage, and the visitors nearly doubled their lead soon after when Marcus Rashford’s curling shot skimmed the post. United’s resilience in defence was equally pivotal, with Manuel Ugarte making crucial interventions, including a heroic block on Dusan Tadic’s close-range effort.

Fenerbahce Strike Back

The tide turned early in the second half. Youssef En-Nesyri, who had already terrorised United’s backline before the break, finally found the net. A pinpoint cross from Allan Saint-Maximin was met with a towering header by En-Nesyri, levelling the match and igniting the Istanbul crowd. United’s defence, particularly Victor Lindelof, was caught out as the Moroccan striker evaded his marker.

Things went from bad to worse for United as Jose Mourinho, now Fenerbahce’s manager, was sent off just after the hour mark. The former Manchester United boss was dismissed following a heated exchange after a penalty appeal for Osayi-Samuel was waved away by VAR.

Chances but No Breakthrough

Despite Mourinho’s exit, Fenerbahce’s momentum continued to build, and United struggled to regain control. The Turkish side pressed for a winner, but United held firm, with Andre Onana producing a string of fine saves. The United goalkeeper, who had been relatively quiet in the second half, stepped up once again to deny En-Nesyri a second goal.

United attempted to counter the pressure with a few late opportunities. Rashford and Lisandro Martinez came close, while Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic denied substitute Rasmus Hojlund’s attempt at a winner. However, despite their efforts, the Red Devils couldn’t find the crucial second goal.

The match ultimately fizzled out, with a lengthy delay due to an injury to United’s Antony, who was stretchered off in the final minutes. The draw leaves Manchester United still searching for their first Europa League win of the season.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana – 8/10

– 8/10 RB: Diogo Dalot – 5/10

– 5/10 CB: Matthijs de Ligt – 6/10

– 6/10 CB: Victor Lindelof – 5/10

– 5/10 LB: Lisandro Martinez (c) – 6/10

– 6/10 CM: Manuel Ugarte – 8/10

– 8/10 CM: Christian Eriksen – 7/10

– 7/10 RM: Marcus Rashford – 6/10

– 6/10 AM: Noussair Mazraoui – 6/10

– 6/10 LM: Alejandro Garnacho – 6/10

– 6/10 ST: Joshua Zirkzee – 5/10

Substitutes