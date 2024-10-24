Preview: Southampton Face Tough Task Against Man City

Man City vs Southampton: Premier League Clash Preview

Manchester City are set to face Southampton at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday in a match that promises to be heavily tilted in the champions’ favour. With City aiming to reclaim the Premier League top spot from Liverpool, a comfortable victory against a struggling Southampton side seems all but certain.

City, who edged past Wolves in their previous league fixture, will be eager to capitalise on Southampton’s woeful form, having secured just one point from their opening eight matches. For Pep Guardiola’s men, this fixture provides an ideal opportunity to send a statement as they push for another title.

Haaland Eager to End Goal Drought

Erling Haaland, surprisingly, has now gone three Premier League matches without scoring—a rare dry spell since his arrival in Manchester. However, the Norwegian striker will relish the chance to face a Southampton side that have conceded goals for fun this season. Haaland, fresh off a brace in City’s midweek 5-0 demolition of Sparta Prague in the Champions League, will be looking to carry that form into Saturday’s encounter.

Southampton, meanwhile, are reeling from their latest disappointment, a 3-2 loss to Leicester City, where they squandered a two-goal lead. With just one point in the league so far, the Saints face a mammoth task to hold off City’s relentless attack.

Kick-Off and Where to Watch

The match is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium. Due to the 3pm blackout rule, the match will not be televised live in the UK. However, fans can catch the highlights on the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel from 5.15pm BST. Match of the Day will also show extended highlights on BBC One at 10.20pm.

Team News for City and Saints

Manchester City will be without some key players, with Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker both doubtful for the clash. Long-term absentees Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined, and both Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku are set to miss the match.

Southampton will be missing Ryan Fraser after his red card in the defeat to Leicester, and doubts remain over Yukinari Sugawara and Ross Stewart. Gavin Bazunu has also been ruled out.

Prediction: Man City Set for Comfortable Victory

It’s difficult to see anything other than a comprehensive City win in this fixture. Southampton have struggled all season, and facing a team as dominant as Manchester City, the odds are heavily stacked against them. Haaland, eager to end his league goal drought, is expected to play a key role, while City’s attacking force should overwhelm Southampton’s fragile defence.

A 5-0 scoreline in favour of Manchester City feels likely, with anything less than a convincing win for Guardiola’s men being seen as a disappointment.