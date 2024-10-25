Revealed: Crystal Palace ‘Considering’ Two Big Names to Replace Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace at a Crossroads: Exploring Managerial Options Amid Relegation Fears

Troubling Times at Selhurst Park

As Crystal Palace teeters on the edge of the Premier League relegation zone, discussions around the future of manager Oliver Glasner grow louder. According to a recent report by TEAMtalk, if Palace’s disappointing run of form continues, the club’s leadership is considering a managerial change. Currently, the Eagles have secured a mere three points from their first eight matches, placing them 18th in the league standings and painting a grim picture of their season prospects.

The situation at Crystal Palace is increasingly tense, with the team’s performances not aligning with their ambitions of securing a stable mid-table position this season. It’s understood that the club had high hopes after Glasner’s promising start last year, but the current season’s challenges have taken a toll.

Potential Candidates in the Frame

In preparation for a possible managerial shift, Palace has reportedly shortlisted some notable names, including former England manager Gareth Southgate and ex-Brighton boss Graham Potter. Both are currently unattached to any clubs, making them viable candidates for a mid-season appointment.

Graham Potter, known for his progressive football philosophy, appears to be a favourite among some of the decision-makers at Crystal Palace. However, his potential appointment could be complicated by interest from Manchester United, as he is also considered a strong candidate to replace Erik ten Hag should the need arise.

On the other hand, Gareth Southgate, a former Palace player himself, has a deep connection with the club. Despite being a favoured candidate by some influential figures for the Manchester United job, Southgate has distanced himself from those rumours, potentially paving the way for a return to Selhurst Park.

What’s Next for the Eagles?

The coming games could be decisive for Glasner’s tenure at the club. Crystal Palace faces a challenging schedule, with matches against Tottenham, Aston Villa in the League Cup, and crucial relegation battles against Wolves and Fulham. These games will not only test the team’s mettle but could also determine the managerial fate at the club.

Assessing the Club’s Strategy

While the club has not made any hasty decisions, it’s clear that they are considering all options. There is a recognition within the club that significant changes were made during the summer, including the sale of key players like Michael Olise, which has impacted the team’s dynamics. Despite these challenges, the club remains focused on achieving stability and success in the top flight of English football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Crystal Palace supporter, the current situation is deeply concerning. The possibility of relegation looms large, and the team’s inability to clinch vital points in the early stages of the season is alarming. While Oliver Glasner showed promise initially, the recent performances under his leadership have been underwhelming.

The notion of bringing in Gareth Southgate or Graham Potter presents a glimmer of hope. Southgate’s history with the club and his recent experience with the England national team could bring much-needed stability and tactical acumen. Meanwhile, Potter’s modern approach to football might inject some dynamism into the squad.

However, the timing and execution of such a managerial change need to be handled with care. The next few games are crucial, and any disruption could further destabilize the team. It’s imperative that the club’s decision-makers weigh their options thoroughly, considering both the immediate impact and the long-term vision for the club.

As fans, we can only hope that the right decisions are made at the right time to steer our beloved club away from the dangers of relegation and back towards a path of success and stability in the Premier League.