Report: European Giants Join Race to Sign Everton Forward in Shock Move

Everton Forward in Transfer Speculation: Dominic Calvert-Lewin Linked to Beşiktaş

Recent rumours from the Premier League indicate a potential new chapter for Everton’s striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is now linked with a move to Beşiktaş. As reported by Fotomac, Beşiktaş is gathering momentum in their quest to secure a top-tier forward, with Calvert-Lewin being a prime candidate. This news surfaces as Everton’s forward’s contract nears its expiry in June 2025.

Rival Interest and Strategic Moves

According to Fotomac, Juventus has already initiated preliminary discussions with Calvert-Lewin. This early move by the Italian giants could set a competitive stage, urging Beşiktaş to hasten their negotiations. Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United are also keeping a keen eye on Calvert-Lewin, reflecting the high demand for his services following a season of offensive struggles for these clubs.

“Fotomac.com.tr reported that if Beşiktaş acts swiftly, they could secure Calvert-Lewin, a seasoned Premier League forward since 2016, potentially even on a free transfer if they play their cards right.”

Why Beşiktaş?

The allure of playing in a less intense league while still competing for championships could be tempting for Calvert-Lewin. Beşiktaş, frequently contending for the Turkish Super League title, could offer him a refreshing yet competitive environment. This shift might provide the English striker with the platform he needs to reignite his career and showcase his abilities on a new stage.

“The potential for a free transfer to Beşiktaş exists if the club makes the right moves, giving Calvert-Lewin a chance to prove himself in a championship-contending team,” Fotomac highlights.

Potential Challenges and Opportunities

Transitioning from the Premier League to the Turkish Super League involves adjustments. While it might offer Calvert-Lewin relief from the relentless pace of English football, adapting to a new cultural and playing environment could be a challenge. However, this move could also be a strategic step to regain form and consistency, away from the intense scrutiny of the Premier League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Everton supporter’s perspective, the news of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential departure could stir mixed feelings. On one hand, seeing a home-grown talent potentially leaving for free might seem like a loss, especially when transfer funds are crucial for rebuilding. However, given Calvert-Lewin’s issues with consistency and fitness, his departure could free up resources for a new signing who might bring more reliability and spark to the front line.

This situation echoes a bittersweet symphony for many, reflecting the harsh realities of modern football where loyalty faces off against career progression and club strategy. Fans would hope for a scenario where Everton benefits in some way, either through a transfer fee or by saving on what would likely be a hefty wage, considering Calvert-Lewin’s pedigree and experience.