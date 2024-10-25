Report: £36m Manchester United ‘Flop’ is Nearing January Transfer Move

Assessing Joshua Zirkzee’s Turbulent Start at Manchester United

Zirkzee’s Struggles in the Premier League

Joshua Zirkzee’s transition from Bologna to Manchester United has been anything but smooth. The Dutch forward, who made the move for a hefty £36 million in July, has found it difficult to find his form in the Premier League. With only one goal in 11 appearances, Zirkzee’s performance is a far cry from what Manchester United might have hoped when they secured his services.

TEAMtalk recently highlighted Zirkzee’s potential early exit from Old Trafford, with a January move to Serie A looking increasingly plausible. Juventus, under the guidance of Zirkzee’s former manager Thiago Motta, appears to be a likely destination, albeit on a loan basis.

Potential Serie A Return

Zirkzee’s connection with Thiago Motta at Juventus could be the lifeline he needs. It’s clear that the slower pace and tactical nature of Serie A suit Zirkzee better, as evidenced by his impactful stint at Bologna. Paulo Di Canio, the West Ham legend, also voiced a similar opinion, noting that Zirkzee’s style may not be well-suited to the intense and fast-paced Premier League. Di Canio mentioned, “In Italy, we saw his impact on Bologna. In the end, amidst the confusion at United, they could even loan him out.”

Juventus’ Strategic Interest

Juventus’s interest in Zirkzee is not merely coincidental but strategic. With Dusan Vlahovic already leading the line, Zirkzee could offer a different type of forward presence that complements the existing setup. His ability to facilitate play and assist in goals rather than being the primary scorer could mesh well with Motta’s tactical plans.

Manchester United’s Forward Conundrum

While Zirkzee struggles, his teammate Rasmus Hojlund is beginning to flourish, potentially pushing Zirkzee further to the periphery. Manchester United’s patience with Zirkzee, as stated by Erik ten Hag, indicates that there might still be a role for him to regain his form. However, with the likes of Marcus Rashford also capable of playing up front, Zirkzee’s opportunities could become even scarcer.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United supporter’s perspective, Joshua Zirkzee’s situation is disheartening but not surprising. The decision to invest £36 million in him, considering his underwhelming start, raises questions about the club’s transfer strategy, which has been erratic in recent years. Seeing a player potentially leave on loan just months after arriving is frustrating and signifies a deeper issue at the club with regard to player integration and performance expectations.

If Zirkzee does return to Serie A, it may be for the best. It would allow him to regain confidence in a familiar environment, potentially salvaging United’s investment in the long term. Meanwhile, United must focus on optimizing their current squad and possibly reassessing their recruitment approach to avoid such costly missteps in the future.

With Juventus potentially offering a January escape route, Zirkzee’s saga could be seen as a lesson for Manchester United in patience and the need for a coherent long-term strategy, rather than a quick fix to deeper structural problems. As supporters, we hope that future signings are better aligned with the club’s immediate and strategic needs.