Saka and Timber in Fitness Race for Arsenal’s Liverpool Showdown

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns Ahead of Liverpool Clash

With a high-stakes clash against Liverpool on the horizon, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a challenging scenario regarding his squad’s fitness, particularly with key players like Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber still in recovery mode. As fans await updates on Saka’s and Timber’s fitness, Arsenal’s title ambitions may hinge on their availability for Sunday’s showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka’s Fitness in Doubt

Bukayo Saka has been sorely missed in Arsenal’s recent matches, following a hamstring injury he picked up earlier this month while on duty for England. The winger’s absence was felt during Arsenal’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Bournemouth, a game many anticipated Saka might return for. However, the 23-year-old was unable to make the squad, with Arteta opting for caution over rushing his return.

Saka has since missed both Arsenal’s Premier League fixture against Bournemouth and their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, where a narrow 1-0 victory showcased the team’s resilience but also underscored the void left by Saka’s absence. In a press conference on Friday, Arteta cautiously hinted at Saka’s progress. “He has done a bit of training on the grass,” Arteta remarked, but he admitted, “How far we can get him before Sunday is another question.”

The Arsenal faithful are undoubtedly hoping to see Saka back in action against Liverpool, yet Arteta’s remarks suggest that the winger’s involvement may come down to a last-minute decision.

Jurrien Timber’s Race Against Time

Adding to Arteta’s challenges is the ongoing recovery of Jurrien Timber. The defender has been sidelined since the start of the month due to a muscle injury, and Arsenal’s need for defensive reinforcements is only amplified by the suspension of William Saliba, who will miss Sunday’s match after receiving a red card against Bournemouth.

While Timber has rejoined training, Arteta’s comments suggest that the defender may not yet be match-ready. “Timber, it was the first session that he could have some involvement,” Arteta said, indicating the Dutchman’s progress has been slower than anticipated. Timber’s recovery trajectory remains uncertain, and Arteta emphasised a cautious approach, “We expected him to be further along than he is at the moment. Again, we will have to see.”

Calafiori’s Uncertain Return

Another player under scrutiny is Riccardo Calafiori, whose recent injury has necessitated multiple tests. Arteta hinted at Calafiori’s unpredictable recovery, recounting a previous injury where initial pessimism was quickly dispelled. “Last time we thought it was really bad, and then he ended up playing two days later,” Arteta reflected. Although Calafiori’s condition remains unclear, Arsenal’s manager has not ruled out a surprise inclusion for Sunday.

Arteta’s Final Words on Arsenal’s Injury Front

Summing up his team’s injury situation, Arteta’s tone was one of tempered hope. “We are going to do our very best to somehow have them available. But it is very, very uncertain.” With such high stakes in the upcoming Liverpool match, Arsenal supporters are left in suspense, clinging to the possibility of last-minute recoveries for Saka, Timber, and Calafiori.

This fitness update casts an uncertain light over Arsenal’s preparations for the Liverpool encounter. The impact of these injury concerns on Arsenal’s title push will only become apparent as Arteta’s men take to the pitch on Sunday.