Report: Kevin De Bruyne’s Future Beyond City: MLS or Saudi Pro League?

Kevin De Bruyne’s Future: MLS Dreams or Saudi Millions?

The legendary Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly had discussions about a potential move with MLS newcomer San Diego FC. According to GiveMeSport, De Bruyne favours a move to the United States over the more lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia. Although negotiations are still in the early stages, the interest between De Bruyne’s camp and San Diego FC is mutual, though far from finalised.

As De Bruyne’s contract at City draws to a close next summer, the star playmaker is weighing his options. He remains a pivotal figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad, and City themselves are keen to retain him beyond the current deal. However, if the Belgian decides to leave, it seems the MLS is a more appealing prospect than Saudi Arabia.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne shared with Belgian outlet HLN this summer. “You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the last stage of my career.”

Mutual Interest with San Diego FC

San Diego FC’s interest in De Bruyne reportedly began in May, with talks initiated to assess the feasibility of bringing the Belgian star to California. As GiveMeSport mentions, San Diego is building an ambitious roster for its inaugural season in 2025, and De Bruyne would undoubtedly be a marquee signing. Currently, the team boasts Mexican forward Chucky Lozano and Northern Ireland captain Paddy McNair, with head coach Mikey Varas looking to establish a competitive side from the outset.

While there are rumours of San Diego offering De Bruyne a massive $20 million annual salary, sources dismiss this figure as inaccurate. However, the idea of joining a brand-new club in a growing league could provide the seasoned midfielder with a fresh challenge, both on and off the pitch.

“San Diego FC has their head coach, sporting director, and superstar in place. Now comes the fun stuff: building the roster,” reports GiveMeSport.

Saudi Arabian Interest Remains but Is on Hold

De Bruyne’s potential move to Saudi Arabia remains a tantalising prospect. Michael Emenalo, the Saudi Pro League’s sporting director, has expressed interest in bringing De Bruyne to the league, where stars like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante currently play. However, despite rumours of advanced talks with clubs like Al-Ittihad, no deal was close or likely, and negotiations have stalled.

Saudi clubs, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, have been vocal in their interest in recruiting De Bruyne. Given the Saudi league’s allure of unprecedented financial offers, it’s clear that De Bruyne could secure life-changing money by choosing the Middle East. Yet, GiveMeSport sources indicate that his preference for the MLS, possibly inspired by Lionel Messi’s recent move to Inter Miami, is guiding his current decision-making.

Family and Legacy – What Will Influence De Bruyne’s Choice?

At 33, De Bruyne remains one of Europe’s premier midfielders and is integral to Manchester City’s continued success. His decision will likely be a balancing act between financial gain, family considerations, and his legacy in football. De Bruyne’s journey mirrors Lionel Messi’s; both players are choosing pathways that align with their family values and legacy, rather than solely following the money trail.

“You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the last stage of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that,” De Bruyne acknowledged.

If he stays at City, De Bruyne’s legendary status in English football will only grow, while a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia would add a new chapter to his illustrious career.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Football Fan Perspective

Fans are understandably expectant yet anxious about De Bruyne’s next move. With the pull of MLS growing, there’s an excitement around seeing another European superstar follow in Messi’s footsteps to America. The MLS offers a lifestyle that suits De Bruyne’s family aspirations, while also preserving his competitive edge. However, supporters of Manchester City may be concerned; seeing their star player possibly leave at the height of his influence on the squad brings a tinge of unease.

If he chooses Saudi Arabia, it might leave fans sceptical, wondering if the allure of unprecedented riches outweighs the pursuit of high-level competition. San Diego FC offers an intriguing, expectant route, and for the MLS, landing De Bruyne would be yet another validation of their league’s growing reputation. Football fans worldwide wait eagerly to see if this legend’s next chapter will be penned in California or another corner of the globe.