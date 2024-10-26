Report: West Ham Poised to Bring Defender Out of Chelsea Sidelines

Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea: Is West Ham His Next Stop?

Ben Chilwell’s time at Chelsea seems increasingly uncertain. Once a £50 million asset, he’s found himself sidelined under new manager Enzo Maresca, featuring in only one game this season. Amid this backdrop, The Metro report a potential January move to West Ham could provide the England international with a fresh start.

Maresca’s Stance on Chilwell’s Chelsea Role

Chilwell’s absence from Chelsea’s line-up has not gone unnoticed. Enzo Maresca’s vision for the team has left little room for the left-back, advising both Chilwell and Raheem Sterling over the summer to seek opportunities elsewhere. While Sterling managed to secure a season-long loan to Arsenal, Chilwell opted to remain at Stamford Bridge, hoping for a resurgence.

Many speculated Chilwell’s appearance in the League Cup against Barrow would mark the beginning of his comeback. However, his continued absence from Chelsea’s Premier League matchday squad—highlighted by the recent 2-1 loss to Liverpool—suggests otherwise. With the January transfer window approaching, Paul Robinson, former England goalkeeper, believes Chilwell is “desperate” to get his career back on track, tipping West Ham as a likely destination.

“A loan deal [to West Ham] would do the trick,” Robinson commented on The Inside Track podcast. “Ben Chilwell is a very, very good player who has been frozen out at Chelsea. For his international hopes as well, [he needs to leave]. Location-wise, it works for him too, it’s another London club so you’re not uprooting your family.”

Why West Ham Could Be the Perfect Fit for Chilwell

West Ham is also in need of a lift, as the club has only secured two wins from its first eight matches this season. With Julen Lopetegui struggling to find the right balance, Chilwell’s presence could offer the Hammers much-needed stability and creativity on the left side of the pitch. His ability to deliver quality balls into the box is a skill set West Ham fans would undoubtedly welcome.

Robinson added, “I wouldn’t say he’s the answer to West Ham’s problems, but I certainly think he improves that side. Going forward with his delivery as well into the box… if Chilwell is on the table, it would be a great signing for West Ham.”

Chelsea’s Bright Start Without Chilwell

Chelsea, on the other hand, is enjoying a strong season despite their Anfield setback last weekend. Maresca’s system has worked well, but Chilwell’s prolonged absence raises questions about his future at the club. If he is to revive his career and maintain his international aspirations, a January move could be pivotal.

With rumours linking Chilwell to various Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, the next few months will be telling. Whether a move to West Ham materialises, it’s clear that Chilwell is no longer a central figure in Maresca’s plans. For a player with his potential and ambition, staying at Chelsea without game time is a risk he may no longer afford to take.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a fan’s perspective, the Chilwell saga at Chelsea has been both perplexing and disappointing. For a player once lauded as one of England’s brightest left-backs, seeing him relegated to the sidelines has been tough to swallow. Chelsea fans may feel sympathetic yet concerned about Chilwell’s exclusion, while West Ham supporters could be eagerly anticipating a move.

If Chilwell joins West Ham, it may be the boost they need to stabilise a shaky start under Lopetegui. Chilwell’s crossing ability and attacking prowess align well with West Ham’s tactical needs. However, the question remains: can he regain the form that made him a £50 million player? Supporters might view this potential loan as a mutually beneficial move—one that reignites Chilwell’s career while offering West Ham a quality player mid-season.

For Chelsea, letting go of Chilwell may further solidify Maresca’s authority in building his version of the Blues. Yet, only time will tell if this gamble on youth and new acquisitions will continue to pay off.