Everton’s Plan for Calvert-Lewin Amid Contract Uncertainty

Calvert-Lewin’s Contract Stalemate: Everton’s Approach Ahead of January

Everton are facing a significant challenge with their star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose contract is set to expire in July. Despite the club’s efforts, the 27-year-old has not agreed to new terms, raising concerns over his future at Goodison Park. However, manager Sean Dyche has made it clear that the club will not consider selling Calvert-Lewin during the January transfer window, prioritising Everton’s Premier League survival over short-term financial gain.

Dyche’s Stance: Keeping Calvert-Lewin Until Summer

Sean Dyche has ruled out any possibility of a January exit for Calvert-Lewin. The former England international has refused to sign a new contract, leaving Everton at risk of losing him for free when his current deal expires in the summer. Despite this, Dyche emphasised that maintaining their Premier League status is more crucial than a potential transfer fee.

“The bigger prize in this case is Premier League football for Everton Football Club,” Dyche stated. “You know when I came in it was like you need to safeguard what we’re doing, so that’s the No.1 priority. Along that journey and timeline we’ve had to obviously bring money in. That’s been quite apparent and spend less and bring more in, lower the wages of course.”

Focus on Premier League Survival

Everton’s primary focus remains on ensuring their top-flight status, especially with their anticipated move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. The club, which has been a fixture in the Premier League since 1954, aims to avoid relegation at all costs. Dyche highlighted the importance of making strategic decisions that prioritise the club’s long-term stability, even if it means letting Calvert-Lewin’s contract run down.

“But to be giving players away at any cost because you need some money, fortunately we’ve never been pushed that far and that’s still the same now,” Dyche continued. “We can still make decisions on situations, and I can’t see anything other than him being here certainly until the end of his contract and then hopefully beyond. We’ll see.”

Potential Takeover Could Impact Calvert-Lewin’s Decision

Calvert-Lewin’s future has been a topic of speculation, especially after a potential move to Newcastle failed to materialise in the summer. With American billionaire Dan Friedkin expected to complete a takeover of Everton in December, there could be new developments that may affect the striker’s stance. For now, Calvert-Lewin appears to be keeping his options open, as the takeover could bring about significant changes at the club.

Dyche acknowledged the uncertainty, saying, “Maybe that’s up for him to decide. Maybe it’s his agent, saying wait and see. I don’t know, and that would be fair, wouldn’t it? You know, just wait and see which way the club’s going to look at it, and all that sort of stuff, him and the club, the bigger picture. He’s been here quite a long time. He might be thinking, ‘which way is the club going? Which way am I going? What’s my part in it?’ I don’t think that would be unreasonable.”

Calvert-Lewin’s Commitment to the Team

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Calvert-Lewin remains an essential part of Everton’s attack. The striker has scored two goals in eight appearances this season and will lead the line against Fulham on Saturday. Dyche dismissed any suggestions of sidelining the player amid ongoing contract talks, underlining the importance of professionalism and commitment on the pitch.

“I don’t do that,” said Dyche. “Get the shirt on, play hard, those are the rules. All the rest of it will look after itself.”

As the January window approaches, Everton will have to navigate this tricky situation carefully. While they may risk losing Calvert-Lewin for nothing in the summer, the club’s management believes that ensuring Premier League safety is worth more than any potential fee they could receive in the coming months. With a new ownership structure potentially on the horizon, the striker’s future at Goodison Park may still see unexpected twists before the season concludes.