Ander Herrera’s Manchester United Exit: A Story of Loyalty and Broken Promises

Broken Promises: Ander Herrera’s Emotional Manchester United Departure

Manchester United have been accused of lacking loyalty towards players over the last decade, but few departures stung quite like that of Ander Herrera. The midfielder, a fan favourite, was a rare figure whose emotional exit still resonates. He was one of those players who truly understood the essence of representing the club, and his farewell was a bittersweet chapter of broken promises and nostalgic memories.

Herrera’s Unexpected Goodbye

Ander Herrera’s time at Manchester United was filled with passion, grit, and an unmistakable connection with the fans. After joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 for £29 million, he quickly won hearts with his tenacity and determination. But despite his efforts, a new contract was not forthcoming. “To leave, it was difficult because six months before, five months before, I was expecting that offer for me to stay,” Herrera reflected in an interview. “I think I deserved it and they didn’t do it… I could never say one bad word because I am so, so thankful, but that was a little bit painful.”

It was this loyalty that made Herrera’s departure so difficult for both him and the fans. After his Player of the Year award in 2017, he believed he had earned a new deal, but it never materialised. When Manchester United finally approached him with a contract offer, the timing was off, and the damage was already done. The lack of communication and respect marked the beginning of the end for the midfielder at Old Trafford.

Old School Approach in a Modern Game

Herrera was a player with old-school values, something that is becoming increasingly rare in modern football. He gave everything for the badge, and his work rate was a testament to the pride he felt donning the red shirt. However, in November 2017, United triggered a one-year extension in his contract through a formal letter, bypassing any personal communication. For someone who thrived on human connections, this approach felt cold. “The lack of human contact mattered to a player who was giving his all,” one source noted.

After learning of his extension by a letter, rather than a conversation, Herrera’s faith in the club began to waver. “I fight for the club until the last day, no problem at all, but they didn’t come at the right moment in my opinion,” he said, explaining his decision to walk away in 2019. It’s a story that highlights how Manchester United’s handling of contracts has sometimes left players feeling underappreciated.

Thriving Under Mourinho’s Guidance

If there was a period where Herrera truly flourished at United, it was under José Mourinho. The Portuguese manager, known for his tactical acumen and pragmatic style, found a perfect soldier in the Spaniard. “He discovered a new position for me, he made me a more defensive midfielder… I became an important player for him as well,” Herrera shared. It was a partnership that led to three trophies in the 2016-17 season: the Community Shield, the League Cup, and the Europa League.

But despite the accolades, the undercurrent of uncertainty remained. Herrera’s performances earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team, a personal milestone that made the lack of a permanent contract offer all the more perplexing. By the time United’s board got around to making him a serious offer, the player had already decided it was too little, too late. His departure was not about money, as some speculated, but about respect and timing.

Finding Peace Back in Bilbao

After leaving Manchester, Herrera joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he found success, though his time there was marred by injuries. In 2022, a return to his boyhood club, Athletic Bilbao, seemed like the perfect resolution to a career filled with highs and lows. Despite everything, Herrera’s bond with Manchester United fans remained intact. “There is red in my heart,” he said in an emotional farewell video, a sentiment that persists even today. His social media still features regular posts from his days at Old Trafford, and he cherishes the time spent with former teammates like David de Gea and Juan Mata.

For Herrera, it’s clear that his story with Manchester United is not just one of broken promises but also of cherished memories and respect. The emotional response he had while recounting his exit, breaking down in tears when recalling his last moments at Old Trafford, shows how deeply he cared for the club.