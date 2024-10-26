Man City eye Porro return as Spurs battle to retain star full-back

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has revealed that the club is doing everything it can to keep Pedro Porro away from Manchester City, a side where Robinson feels the defender would fit seamlessly. The Spaniard has made a significant impact since joining Spurs, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by top clubs, including City.

Pedro Porro has emerged as one of the most dynamic full-backs in the Premier League since making his move from Sporting CP to Tottenham in the 2022/23 season. In his debut campaign, he contributed with three goals and three assists, proving to be a crucial part of the Spurs setup.

Last season, the full-back enhanced his reputation by scoring four goals across all competitions and providing seven assists, solidifying his status as a key player in north London. Given his contributions, it is not surprising that Manchester City, who originally signed him but never fielded him in a game, are now keen to bring him back.

Robinson: Tottenham “Fighting Tooth and Nail” to Keep Porro

Paul Robinson has shed light on Tottenham’s efforts to resist Manchester City’s advances for Porro. Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said, “I wouldn’t like to see it from a Tottenham point of view. He’s certainly one that is on the radar for Manchester City.”

He further emphasised the importance of retaining Porro, stating, “From Tottenham’s point of view, they are fighting tooth and nail to keep him. If they want to be competing in those Champions League places, you need players like that, and you certainly don’t need to be selling, I’m going to say, to ‘rivals’.”

Porro’s Suitability for City

Despite his hope that Porro remains with Spurs, Robinson acknowledged that the player could be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s system. “Now Tottenham aren’t really title contenders, are they? So they’re not really a direct rival, but actually, a player like Porro would fit into that Manchester City team,” Robinson admitted.

He further elaborated on Porro’s playing style, saying, “When he plays in that hybrid role, he’s a player who often finds himself isolated up the pitch, high up the pitch, but his quality lies in the final third with his delivery, with his vision, with his passes. And he’s got great delivery as well and he’s not afraid to shoot.”

In Robinson’s view, Porro’s attributes align well with Guardiola’s tactical demands. “He’s definitely a player that you could see working in that Pep Guardiola system, as much as that pains me to say it,” he concluded.

Potential January Departures from Tottenham

Alongside the battle to keep Porro, Tottenham could see some players depart in the January transfer window. Radu Dragusin is one such player who has struggled for regular game time since joining Spurs a year ago. However, his agent insists that the defender remains “focused” on proving himself at the club.

Timo Werner, currently in his second loan spell with Tottenham, may also be allowed to move if a suitable opportunity arises. Spurs have an option to buy the German forward at the end of the season, but his future remains uncertain.

Additionally, Sevilla’s director, Victor Orta, is reportedly interested in securing a loan deal for Archie Gray. A move to Spain could offer the youngster more playing opportunities than he currently gets at Spurs.

Kyle Walker Parallels

If Manchester City succeeds in signing Porro, it would mirror the acquisition of Kyle Walker in 2017. Walker, one of Tottenham’s standout players, moved to City and immediately became a crucial part of Guardiola’s defence. He has since been an integral part of multiple title-winning campaigns.

Porro, also a right-back, could potentially follow the same path. With City reportedly considering moving on from Walker next summer, Porro might be lined up as his replacement, extending the legacy of ex-Tottenham right-backs making a mark at the Etihad Stadium.

City’s interest in Porro suggests they are keen to replicate the success they had with Walker, securing a reliable, dynamic full-back capable of thriving in their system. Tottenham, on the other hand, will be desperate to keep hold of a player who has shown he can help elevate the club’s ambitions and maintain their push for European football.