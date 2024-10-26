What’s Next for Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet Amid Inter Milan Interest?

Oihan Sancet: Athletic Club’s Midfield Star Draws Interest from Inter Milan

Oihan Sancet has become a name that resonates strongly within Spanish football, and now, across Europe. The 24-year-old midfielder from Athletic Club has piqued the interest of several major European teams, notably Inter Milan. Sancet’s dynamic performances in La Liga have elevated his status, making him a coveted target ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window. According to Nacho Estrella Dominguez in Fichajes, Inter Milan are already preparing to make a significant bid to secure his services.

Rising Star at San Mamés

Oihan Sancet’s rise has been nothing short of impressive. As a product of Athletic Club’s famed Lezama academy, he has consistently demonstrated his skill, vision, and ability to score crucial goals. Known for his versatility, Sancet can seamlessly transition between offensive and defensive roles, showcasing his adaptability and football intelligence. These qualities have earned him a place as a central figure in Athletic’s recent successes.

Dominguez noted, “Sancet has established himself as a midfielder with great physical display, good vision of the game and ability to score important goals. His versatility allows him to perform in different roles, adapting to both offensive and defensive tasks, qualities that have raised his profile in the market.”

Athletic Club has a history of nurturing homegrown talent and fiercely protecting their stars from poachers across Europe. However, the club may now face a difficult challenge to retain Sancet as big teams circle, recognising his potential to thrive on a larger stage.

Inter Milan’s Keen Interest

Inter Milan’s interest in Sancet comes as no surprise. The Italian giants are actively searching for reinforcements in midfield, and Sancet’s profile perfectly matches their requirements. With his physicality, tactical intelligence, and attacking instincts, the Bilbao native could add a new dimension to Inter’s midfield, offering balance and quality that the team desperately needs.

“Inter Milan’s sporting management believes that the Bilbao-born player would fit perfectly in Serie A, where his physique and style of play would be used to the fullest,” wrote Dominguez. It is evident that Sancet’s attributes have not gone unnoticed, and Inter sees him as an ideal fit to navigate the rigours of Italian football.

What Lies Ahead for Sancet?

As the summer of 2025 approaches, Sancet’s future is set to be one of the major talking points in the transfer market. While Inter Milan are undoubtedly preparing an attractive offer, they are not alone in their pursuit. Other clubs are likely to enter the fray, especially given Sancet’s versatility and proven track record in La Liga. However, much will depend on Sancet’s own aspirations. Does he see his future at San Mamés, becoming a modern-day symbol of loyalty, or does the prospect of competing on a larger stage at a club like Inter Milan entice him?

According to Dominguez, “Inter’s sporting management believes that the Bilbao-born player would fit perfectly in Serie A, where his physique and style of play would be used to the fullest.” For Sancet, a move to Italy could be the opportunity to showcase his skills in one of Europe’s top leagues, testing himself against some of the best teams and players on the continent.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

A glance at Oihan Sancet’s performance data, courtesy of Fbref, provides a comprehensive overview of his abilities on the pitch. The radar chart highlights his strengths across various facets of the game, positioning him as a well-rounded midfielder with a dynamic skill set.

Attacking and Creative Contributions

Sancet’s attacking data is impressive, showing he ranks in the 63rd percentile for shot-creating actions. His ability to produce chances is backed up by his percentile in non-penalty expected goals (xG) at 71. These numbers underline his attacking instinct, consistently putting himself in positions to contribute to the team’s forward momentum. Additionally, his progressive carries percentile (40) suggests he’s willing to drive the ball forward, a vital trait for breaking down defences.

Possession and Passing Efficiency

His efficiency in possession is clear, with Sancet achieving an 85th percentile in pass completion, which speaks volumes about his reliability on the ball. He’s also adept at advancing play, reflected in the 81st percentile for progressive passes. This data suggests he’s not just a safe passer but someone capable of threading the ball through defensive lines, enabling attacks to flourish.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Sancet’s work rate shines through. His percentile for tackles and interceptions (80) showcases his ability to disrupt opposition play. Although his aerial prowess is modest, ranking at 33, his defensive contributions overall add balance to his attacking skills, making him an all-round asset.

In essence, Sancet’s performance data illustrates a player who excels in multiple areas of the pitch, making him a valuable asset for any team eyeing a versatile midfielder.