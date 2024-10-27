Silvestre Backs Mbeumo for Manchester United Move Amid Brentford Success

Bryan Mbeumo: Brentford Star Drawing Interest from Manchester United as Silvestre Weighs In

Manchester United’s struggles in attack this season have led to calls for reinforcements, and former player Mikael Silvestre believes Bryan Mbeumo could be the answer. The Brentford forward has caught the eye with his standout performances, and Silvestre is convinced he could make a significant impact at Old Trafford, even if he may not yet be ready for a move to the Premier League’s top three clubs.

Mbeumo’s Consistency Impresses at Brentford

Since the departure of Ivan Toney, Brentford needed a player to step up, and Mbeumo has done just that. The 25-year-old forward has been exceptional, filling the void left by Toney and scoring vital goals for the Bees. His recent display against Ipswich, where he netted twice in a thrilling 4-3 victory, brought his goal tally to eight this season, further emphasising his importance to Thomas Frank’s side.

Mikael Silvestre, a former Manchester United defender, has been particularly impressed by Mbeumo’s progress. Speaking to Norske Bettingsider, Silvestre stated:

“What Bryan Mbeumo has been doing for Brentford is a credit to him because things were never going to be easy when it came to replacing the goals of Ivan Toney. I do think that top clubs like Manchester United should be keeping a close eye on his progress this season, it’s a big time in his career at the age of 25 to see if he can make that step up.”

Silvestre continued to praise Mbeumo’s character and confidence, suggesting that he has what it takes to thrive at Manchester United:

“I think it’s a decisive season for him personally and I think he’d have the character to be a success at Old Trafford. I can’t see him going to Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City yet, but he is full of confidence.”

Manchester United’s Need for Attacking Reinforcements

United’s attack has been inconsistent this season. Despite signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna over the summer, the Dutch forward has struggled to make an impact, while Rasmus Hojlund’s performances have been hindered by injury concerns. With doubts over the current options, United are in need of fresh attacking talent.

Bryan Mbeumo could provide a versatile and reliable option for United’s front line. Known for his pace, skill, and ability to operate across the forward positions, the Cameroon international brings a different dimension that could complement United’s attack.

Thomas Frank’s Take on Mbeumo’s Future

Mbeumo’s form has not gone unnoticed, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is well aware of how crucial the forward has been for his side. After Mbeumo’s brace against Ipswich, Frank acknowledged the impact the forward has had this season:

“I hope they do that. How many goals is it now, eight in nine games? That’s hugely impressive from a winger in a team in the middle of the Premier League, that’s not normal.”

Frank’s comments hinted at the possibility of a future move for Mbeumo, admitting that the club may find it difficult to retain him if he continues performing at this level:

“He has added another layer this year, plus he’s still created chances, opportunities and he’s working so hard for the team. For me, he’s a top player. I am convinced one day he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was a bigger club.”

Mbeumo’s dedication to his craft and willingness to work for the team have made him an essential part of Brentford’s set-up. Frank emphasised the environment at the club and how it has helped Mbeumo flourish:

“He’s very happy here. Some maybe need to leave us some day, but a lot are very happy because we have a top, top environment. We’re good people, staff, players and we push each other. What I’ve learned in football, for any player, in a way the sky’s the limit. It’s always up to the player first but it’s up to us to maximise the potential.”

Could Mbeumo Make the Step Up?

While Silvestre believes Mbeumo could thrive at Manchester United, there is a feeling that a move to the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, or Arsenal might be premature. United have been linked with several attacking options, but Mbeumo’s form and versatility could make him an attractive, affordable alternative.

The Red Devils are not the only club looking for reinforcements. Recent reports suggest that United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, whose release clause has been adjusted, potentially paving the way for a future Premier League move. Meanwhile, United’s interest in Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg highlights their continued focus on young talent, as they aim to bolster their squad regardless of Erik ten Hag’s future.

Whether Bryan Mbeumo ends up at Old Trafford remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that the Brentford forward is enjoying the best form of his career. If he continues at this level, it won’t be long before the top clubs start circling.