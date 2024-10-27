Beto’s Stoppage-Time Goal Helps Everton Earn a Draw with Fulham

Beto’s Last-Minute Strike Salvages Everton’s Draw Against Fulham

Everton fans were left on the edge of their seats as Beto’s last-gasp equaliser against Fulham extended the Toffees’ unbeaten Premier League run to five games. A game marked by persistence and resilience saw Sean Dyche’s side manage to snatch a point in the dying moments, courtesy of Beto’s first league goal. Despite a lacklustre display for much of the match, Everton showed the tenacity their manager has been demanding.

Everton’s Struggle Against Fulham’s Early Dominance

Fulham looked the more threatening side from the outset, with Marco Silva’s men pressing hard and creating early chances. Adama Traore’s fierce shot from a tight angle forced a crucial save from Jordan Pickford, keeping Everton in the contest. Emile Smith Rowe, looking lively, narrowly missed out on scoring after a promising buildup, as Fulham continued to test Everton’s defence.

Iwobi’s Goal Nearly Haunts Everton

Alex Iwobi, facing his former club, capitalised on a slick assist from Emile Smith Rowe to give Fulham the lead on the hour mark. It seemed as though Everton’s defensive efforts would go unrewarded, and Iwobi’s goal looked set to seal a hard-fought victory for Fulham. However, Everton remained determined, pushing forward to find an equaliser.

Beto’s Heroics in Stoppage Time

Everton’s resurgence was led by Idrissa Gueye, who struck the crossbar with a powerful effort on his 200th Premier League appearance. Moments later, Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw his follow-up attempt ruled out for offside. Yet, it was substitute Beto who proved the difference, seizing his opportunity in the 94th minute. Turning in a well-timed cutback from Ashley Young, Beto found the net, sparking elation among the Everton faithful.

“It means a lot for me,” Beto told BBC Match of the Day. “These couple of weeks I wasn’t playing so I needed to put in the hard work, and as everybody says the hard work pays off.”

His goal was the epitome of persistence, as he added, “This time it pays off for me and my team-mates, for the Toffees, and it is really important.”

Everton’s resolve has been tested, but Dyche’s side have shown they are not willing to give up without a fight. As Beto put it, “We showed tonight we don’t give up. We need to keep this mentality.”