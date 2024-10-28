Ten Hag Frustrated as VAR Decision Sees United Fall to 2-1 at West Ham

Erik Ten Hag Left Frustrated by Controversial VAR Decision as Manchester United Slip to 2-1 Defeat at West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed dismay over a controversial late penalty that handed West Ham a narrow 2-1 victory, adding yet another blow to United’s stuttering Premier League campaign.

Ten Hag’s men created ample opportunities and looked set to leave the London Stadium with at least a point. However, a penalty in the dying moments of injury time awarded after a lengthy VAR review saw United’s hopes dashed, marking their fourth league loss of the season.

Controversial Penalty Decision: Ten Hag’s Reaction

Referee David Coote initially appeared unconvinced by claims for a penalty after a tussle between Matthijs de Ligt and West Ham’s Danny Ings. But upon advice from the video assistant referee, Coote was sent to the pitchside monitor, where he reversed his decision, granting West Ham the spot-kick that ultimately sealed United’s fate.

Ten Hag did not hold back, sharing his frustration with BBC’s Match of the Day: “Before the season there was the instruction about VAR only interfering in clear and obvious mistakes… That is definitely not a clear and obvious mistake from the on-field referee.”

Despite the penalty controversy, Ten Hag admitted he had little choice but to accept the ruling. “I spoke with them,” he explained post-match. “But the decision is made. There’s no way back and that’s football.” This was the third instance this season, according to Ten Hag, where he felt Manchester United had suffered from officiating decisions, each time altering the landscape of their league position.

Missed Chances: United’s Persistent Struggle in Front of Goal

Manchester United dominated large parts of the first half, creating several golden opportunities but failing to capitalise. Alejandro Garnacho hit the crossbar, while Diogo Dalot missed an open goal. Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford also had attempts thwarted by West Ham’s veteran keeper, Lukasz Fabianski. Captain Bruno Fernandes squandered a header, summing up United’s struggles in front of goal.

In total, United have managed a mere eight goals this season, a tally only marginally better than Crystal Palace and Southampton. More worrying is their xG (expected goals) differential; United’s goals sit at 8, but their xG stands at a hefty 14.56, giving them the biggest negative gap in the Premier League (-6.56).

“We have to look in the mirror, we don’t score in a good game from our side,” Ten Hag admitted. “Create loads of chances and concede none, but when you lose in this way it’s a bad feeling… Six or seven 100 percent chances we should have scored… It’s not fair to pick one player out. I can also say Garnacho, twice, Hojlund one time, Rashford, Bruno. So many were missing chances.”

Ten Hag Under Pressure as United’s Season Falters

United’s inconsistent form places them just outside the relegation zone, sitting 14th with only 11 points from their first nine games – their second-lowest tally at this stage in recent history. They are also struggling in their Europa League campaign, with only three points from their opening three games.

With expectations high and results waning, speculation around Ten Hag’s future is becoming difficult to ignore. Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown reflected on the mounting pressure, noting, “Football is so cruel because his side were miles the better team in the first half and should have been out of sight. Today they have been unlucky.”

United’s performance against West Ham was by no means disastrous, but their inability to close out games and a growing sense of injustice with officiating decisions are piling on the frustration. Key figures within the club, including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, and sporting director Dan Ashworth, will be observing closely as the season progresses, especially after recent international break speculation about Ten Hag’s job security.

Moving Forward: Will Manchester United Find Their Form?

The question now is how United will respond. While there is no immediate suggestion of Ten Hag’s departure, failure to turn things around will inevitably draw more scrutiny. The Dutchman, appointed with high hopes and after a positive FA Cup final run, now finds himself in a precarious position. United fans, too, are growing weary of false dawns and repeated setbacks in a season that promised much more.

Erik ten Hag’s post-match comments perhaps reveal a manager grappling with forces beyond his control, from missed chances to VAR’s contentious decisions. “It’s a bad feeling,” he confessed. “But when we don’t score, we have to stay calm.”

For Manchester United, consistency and composure are vital now more than ever. If they are to salvage their campaign and improve their Premier League standing, the team must address their goal-scoring issues, focus on defensive solidity, and perhaps hope that the decisions go their way more often than not.