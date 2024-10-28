Stephen Warnock: Liverpool happier than Arsenal after draw

Liverpool and Arsenal Battle to a Stalemate: Who Holds the Advantage?

In a clash of Premier League titans, Liverpool and Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at the Emirates delivered moments of excellence and frustration, leaving fans of both clubs with mixed feelings. Liverpool came back twice to secure a point, a testament to their resilience under the tactical eye of manager Arne Slot. Yet, a gnawing question lingers: should Liverpool be celebrating this as a hard-earned point, or is it two points dropped?

With Liverpool positioned above Arsenal on the Premier League table and a tactical adjustment that altered the game’s momentum, the final result paints a compelling picture. Arsenal’s injury-hit squad managed to hold their own, but ultimately, they couldn’t maintain their grip on the game. As Stephen Warnock rightly noted on BBC Sport, “Liverpool will definitely be happier with a draw than Arsenal were on Sunday.”

Arsenal’s Strong Start and Liverpool’s Struggles

From the outset, Arsenal’s strategy was clear. The Gunners targeted Liverpool’s left-hand side, probing this flank relentlessly and aiming to release Bukayo Saka, who has thrived in such wide, isolated spaces. “Kai Havertz was wandering out to that flank, joining Saka out wide, giving Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk a decision to make about whether to follow him,” wrote Warnock. This focus on Liverpool’s left put Van Dijk in a challenging position, forcing him to either follow Havertz and risk exposing central spaces or hold back and risk leaving Saka with too much room.

Havertz’s movements created ample opportunities for Leandro Trossard, who played in a false nine role, occupying spaces vacated by Havertz and orchestrating link-ups that unsettled Liverpool’s defence. This gave Arsenal a creative edge and forced Liverpool’s defence into uncomfortable contortions. Saka’s goal was a direct result of Arsenal’s effective tactical plan, as they exploited Liverpool’s vulnerabilities through quick, precise passing and movement.

But Liverpool’s troubles were not confined to defence. Arsenal’s well-organised press meant Liverpool often found themselves pinned back, forced into hurried clearances and long balls that saw them relinquish possession. Liverpool, usually a side comfortable building from the back, looked disjointed and uncomfortable under pressure. Arsenal’s press gave the Gunners control and confidence, as Liverpool struggled to settle into any kind of rhythm or sustained possession.

Slot’s Second-Half Adjustments Change the Dynamic

Arne Slot recognised the urgent need for change after Arsenal’s dominant first half. Adjusting his tactics, Slot shifted right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold into central midfield more frequently in the second half, creating a numerical advantage and giving Liverpool better control over possession. Slot’s tactical flexibility saw Liverpool dropping Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister deeper alongside Ryan Gravenberch, creating more options when building play from the back.

These changes brought immediate results. With Alexander-Arnold in midfield and Jones and Mac Allister positioned to support possession, Liverpool began to find space, inching closer to the Arsenal half and breaking down Arsenal’s press. However, Arsenal’s defensive shape, particularly after Gabriel Magalhães’ injury, remained robust as they dropped deeper and relied on a counter-attacking approach. Liverpool had the ball—63% possession in the second half—but found themselves with limited options in dangerous areas.

Despite dominating possession, Liverpool’s attempts to breach Arsenal’s organised defence were largely stifled. Arsenal’s containment tactics were reminiscent of their defensive stand against Manchester City earlier this season, where they held strong despite being a man down. Liverpool’s probing, while controlled, lacked penetration, and Arsenal were content to concede the midfield while defending their penalty area with impressive discipline.

A Momentary Lapse and Liverpool’s Late Equaliser

Football’s drama often pivots on fleeting moments, and Liverpool’s equaliser exemplified this perfectly. Alexander-Arnold’s incisive forward pass unlocked the opportunity, with Darwin Nunez showcasing his skill in a clever cut-back to Mohamed Salah. Salah’s run into the box and the composed finish was a reminder of his big-game quality. Warnock observed, “It was a reminder how these big games are often decided because, if you do have a lapse in concentration, then the top players in the best teams will capitalise on it.”

Arsenal’s defence faltered at the crucial moment, a lapse that allowed Liverpool back into the game. While the Gunners had successfully shut down Liverpool’s attacks for most of the second half, their brief lapse in concentration proved costly. Arsenal fans will undoubtedly feel frustrated, knowing their side had the upper hand but let Liverpool back in with only minutes to spare.

In hindsight, Arsenal’s decision to defend a 2-1 lead rather than pushing for a third goal may have invited pressure from Liverpool. It’s a familiar story in high-stakes matches—teams often pay the price for conservative tactics, especially against opponents with Liverpool’s attacking firepower. This approach will likely be scrutinised as Arsenal reflect on a game they could have put out of Liverpool’s reach.

Defensive Concerns for Liverpool Despite the Draw

The 2-2 scoreline will be a talking point for Arne Slot and his coaching staff. Liverpool, who had conceded only four goals in the 12 games since Slot’s arrival, looked uncharacteristically shaky in defence. With Arsenal applying consistent pressure on Liverpool’s backline, this game highlighted potential cracks in Liverpool’s otherwise sturdy defensive setup. Slot’s tactical switch may have stabilised Liverpool’s control in midfield, but the vulnerabilities on the flanks remained evident.

Liverpool have ridden their luck defensively in recent fixtures, including in their recent Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, where they narrowly escaped a potential two-goal deficit by half-time. The Emirates was a wake-up call, showcasing how easily Liverpool’s defensive organisation could be stretched by an aggressive, high-quality side. Slot’s comments post-match hinted at a need for defensive recalibration: “We can’t keep giving opponents chances and expect to come back every time.”

With high-stakes games looming on the fixture list, Liverpool will be aware that this approach may not always yield results. Slot’s Liverpool have proven their resilience, but resilience alone won’t carry them through a gruelling title race where consistency in defence becomes increasingly crucial.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Arsenal this draw will feel like a victory lost rather than a point gained. The frustration lies in knowing that Arsenal held the advantage for much of the game, only to see it slip away in the closing moments. Arsenal’s first-half performance demonstrated their ability to control Liverpool through disciplined pressing and creative positioning, with players like Saka and Havertz exploiting Liverpool’s left side to great effect.

Watching Arsenal fall back to defend a one-goal lead will be infuriating for supporters, especially given Liverpool’s vulnerability when pressured. Why retreat into a shell when they had the upper hand? Arsenal had the opportunity to push for a third goal and put the game out of Liverpool’s reach, but instead, they allowed Liverpool to regroup and maintain possession in harmless areas. The decision to sit back felt like conceding the game’s momentum, leaving supporters questioning whether a more aggressive approach could have sealed the win.

While a draw against Liverpool isn’t the worst result, it’s the manner of the draw that stings. Arsenal’s lapse in concentration that led to Liverpool’s equaliser served as a reminder of the fine margins in these top-flight clashes. It’s tough to shake the feeling that this was Arsenal’s game to win and that in trying to protect what they had, they inadvertently invited Liverpool back into it. As the title race heats up, Arsenal’s ability to hold onto leads will become pivotal, and learning from this draw will be essential in the matches ahead.