Report: Could West Ham’s Next Star Signing Come from Serie A?

West Ham’s Ambitious Shortlist Could Signal Big Moves in 2025

With West Ham United looking to bolster their attacking options, the club has reportedly identified a trio of potential targets, including Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman. This comes as Julen Lopetegui seeks to fortify his team’s forward line after summer signings like Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville have struggled to deliver consistent impact. According to TeamTalk, Lookman, a former Premier League player with Everton, Leicester City, and Fulham, is under consideration as West Ham assesses their 2025 recruitment options.

Lookman’s Career Resurgence at Atalanta

Ademola Lookman’s career in Serie A has been a revelation, turning the Nigerian international into a critical player for Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta side. Since moving to Italy in 2022 from RB Leipzig, Lookman has hit double-digit goals each season and played a major role in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph last year. His performances earned him a spot on the 2024 Ballon d’Or nominee list, a recognition of his impressive form in Europe.

With a contract that binds him to Atalanta until 2026 with an additional year’s option, Lookman is well-secured in Italy. However, given his peak form at 27, a potential Premier League return could be enticing. As it stands, Lookman remains the outside candidate on West Ham’s shortlist, which also includes Aston Villa’s young prospect Jhon Duran and Lille’s Jonathan David, who could be available on a free transfer in 2025.

West Ham’s Strategic Look Ahead

Lopetegui has long faced challenges in finding a consistent centre-forward. Despite signing Fullkrug over the summer, the German forward has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, sparking rumours of a possible Bundesliga return in January. This anticipated move could clear space for one of West Ham’s target options.

Jonathan David, in particular, offers a unique opportunity with his impending free agency in 2025. Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, though still developing, has shown enough promise to remain on West Ham’s radar as a long-term project. Each player brings unique attributes that could elevate West Ham’s game in different ways, and it seems the club is intent on weighing their options thoroughly.

Will Lookman Return to the Premier League?

For Lookman, the question remains whether he will be tempted by a Premier League comeback. His stint in Serie A has not only revitalised his career but also demonstrated his ability to thrive in high-stakes environments. Atalanta’s resistance to offers this past summer underscores his importance to the club. However, a return to England could provide new challenges and opportunities for the in-form forward.

While Atalanta might be inclined to keep their star, West Ham’s growing interest, coupled with Lopetegui’s desire for an attacking upgrade, could sway Lookman. Fans and analysts alike will be keen to see how West Ham’s pursuit of Lookman develops and whether Atalanta would consider parting with him before his contract term ends.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Bringing in a Ballon d’Or nominee with Lookman’s pedigree would signal serious intent for West Ham. His time at Atalanta has proven that he’s a reliable goal-scorer who knows how to shine on big stages.

A return to the Premier League could offer Lookman a unique chance to redeem himself in England after mixed stints with Leicester and Everton. For West Ham, it would be a significant statement—showing the club’s ambition to rise above mid-table finishes and compete for European spots again. The potential pairing of Lookman with Bowen or Paqueta could make their front line one of the most dynamic in the league.

If West Ham can secure Lookman, he could be the spark needed to elevate their game and bring some much-desired consistency in attack.