Watch the 2024 Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live as Vinicius Eyes the Trophy

Anticipation for the 2024 Ballon d’Or

Football’s elite gather tonight in Paris, where the world’s best player of 2024 will be honoured with the Ballon d’Or. Last year, Lionel Messi captured his eighth award, a record-breaking feat that cemented his legacy. Yet, tonight’s ceremony at the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet promises a new chapter.

Vinicius Junior Leads the Race

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is tipped to clinch the prestigious prize following a remarkable season. His triumphs in La Liga, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup underscore his dominance and contribution to Madrid’s recent successes.

Rivals in Contention

Top players like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe also stand as strong contenders. Each has displayed excellence this season, making the competition for football’s highest individual honour thrillingly unpredictable.

Where to Watch the Ceremony Live

Fans can watch the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel and website. The event begins at 7:45 pm GMT, promising a memorable night for football fans worldwide.