Report: Real Madrid’s Next Manager Choice Hints at Ancelotti’s Exit

Real Madrid’s Long Road Ahead as Florentino Eyes Xabi Alonso

As Real Madrid faces early-season challenges, fans are left questioning the stability of the Carlo Ancelotti era. Tensions are brewing at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the club’s president, Florentino Pérez, reportedly considering a significant shift in management. According to Sport ES, Pérez’s frustration has led him to begin preparations to bring former Real Madrid player and current Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso into the fold for next season. This move comes amid a series of disappointments, leaving the Madridista faithful wondering if the squad can reclaim their dominance this year.

Florentino’s Disappointment in Ancelotti’s Second Term

After a triumphant campaign last season, Pérez extended Ancelotti’s contract until 2026, trusting the Italian to lead a squad poised for greatness. The arrival of superstar Kylian Mbappé was meant to elevate Real Madrid to an unstoppable level, with Ancelotti expressing confidence in the team’s balance, despite the departure of veteran midfielder Toni Kroos. However, as the season unfolds, Real Madrid’s tactical performance has underwhelmed, with Ancelotti struggling to find his footing amid shifting dynamics and escalating internal friction.

Pérez’s dissatisfaction was highlighted after Real’s humbling loss to Barcelona. Although he publicly offered encouragement, he has, behind the scenes, started to set the stage for Ancelotti’s successor. Reports indicate Pérez’s urgency, aiming to resolve matters well in advance of June to avoid jeopardising their future plans.

Internal Conflicts and Ancelotti’s Struggles to Adapt

Real Madrid’s subpar season thus far isn’t solely due to lacklustre performances; managerial misalignments have also exacerbated the situation. A critical flashpoint has been Ancelotti’s insistence on retaining Ferland Mendy, despite the club’s reluctance. Mendy’s recent error against Barcelona further fueled tensions, underscoring Ancelotti’s questionable player management choices.

Additionally, there’s growing unease over Ancelotti’s limited utilisation of Arda Güler, a promising young talent acquired by the club. Ancelotti’s approach to these internal matters has raised eyebrows within the club’s leadership, casting doubt on his long-term suitability. Despite assurances from Pérez that Ancelotti’s position is secure for now, the break in trust is palpable.

Xabi Alonso: The Chosen One for Real Madrid’s New Chapter?

Amongst Real Madrid’s higher-ups, there’s a consensus forming around Xabi Alonso as the ideal candidate to reinvigorate the team’s fortunes. Known for his tactical prowess, Alonso’s recent success at Bayer Leverkusen has elevated his standing, making him a hot commodity in European football. While he recently extended his contract with the German club, Alonso has a unique clause allowing him to depart as early as June, a provision that Real Madrid appears eager to exploit.

Pérez’s decision to pursue Alonso stems from the pressing need for a visionary leader capable of harmonising Madrid’s younger and veteran players. Alonso’s familiarity with Madrid’s ethos, combined with his fresh perspective, could be precisely what the club needs to break free from its current stagnation. As the season drags on, the pressure mounts and fans wonder if Alonso could indeed be the one to steer Madrid back to glory.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

It’s difficult not to feel a deep sense of disappointment with how things have unravelled this season. Watching Madrid struggle to find rhythm in the midfield, witnessing Vinícius and Mbappé fail to connect, and seeing the best-laid plans go awry have all but shaken the faith in Ancelotti’s vision. The hope that Mbappé’s arrival would secure the league title seems distant now, and the unsettling loss to Barcelona felt like a painful reality check.

Florentino’s decision to bring in Xabi Alonso feels bittersweet. While Alonso’s tactical acumen and familiarity with the club give hope for a brighter future, the looming prospect of a managerial change highlights the season’s frustrating lack of direction. It’s challenging to accept that a once-dominant Real Madrid now finds itself scrapping for cohesion and strategy. Ancelotti’s retention feels tenuous, and we’re left to wonder if this squad can reclaim its competitive edge before it’s too late. Only time will tell, but for now, Madridistas are left with more questions than answers, and the wait for a stable, commanding team seems endless.