Report: Liverpool’s Defender Targeted by PSG and Real Madrid for 2025 Move

PSG and Real Madrid in a Race to Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid are reportedly in fierce competition to secure Liverpool’s defensive stalwart, Trent Alexander-Arnold. As per Fichajes, the Englishman’s contract at Liverpool expires in 2025, and talks between both European giants are progressing to lure him away. The addition of Alexander-Arnold would significantly boost either team’s defensive and creative play, positioning him as a coveted asset across the continent.

Known for his versatility, Alexander-Arnold has earned his reputation as a key player at Liverpool. With his pinpoint passes, he orchestrates attacks from deep and contributes to the team’s structure in both defence and midfield. His consistent performances and eye-catching style make him not only a vital asset for Liverpool but a highly attractive proposition for clubs looking to bolster their lineup.

“PSG’s board is convinced that Arnold could be the key piece to strengthen their defence, especially in a season where they aim to improve their performance in the UEFA Champions League,” reported Fichajes. For PSG, the signing represents an opportunity to partner him with Hakimi, forming one of the world’s most formidable defensive duos.

Real Madrid’s January Push

Real Madrid is feeling the pressure, especially with Dani Carvajal sidelined due to injury. Reports indicate that Madrid is eager to expedite the transfer, hoping to secure Alexander-Arnold in January. The Spanish side sees him as a transformative figure who can elevate their play with his unique combination of defensive rigour and attacking prowess.

“Madrid already has competition for Arnold,” states Fichajes, highlighting the urgency from both sides. As the January window approaches, the battle for Alexander-Arnold’s signature could intensify, with Liverpool likely to put up a fierce fight to retain him.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned Liverpool fans: Many Liverpool supporters would be concerned by these ongoing rumours. Losing Alexander-Arnold, a player who has come through the club’s academy and embodies the passion and spirit of Liverpool, would be a blow not only for the team’s structure but for the fans who idolise him. Alexander-Arnold is not just another defender; he’s a symbol of Liverpool’s recent success under Arne Slot’s management. His potential departure raises questions about the club’s future direction, especially with other key players like Salah and Van Dijk also linked to moves away.

Expectant PSG and Real Madrid fans: On the other hand, fans from PSG and Madrid would be expectant and thrilled at the prospect of Alexander-Arnold joining their ranks. PSG supporters would see him as the missing piece in their Champions League ambitions, while Real Madrid fans, accustomed to signing the best, view him as the ideal Carvajal replacement.