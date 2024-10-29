Could Ruben Amorim’s Tactical Brilliance Spark a New Era at Man United?”

Ruben Amorim: The New Face Manchester United May Need?

Ruben Amorim’s managerial journey has been nothing short of fascinating. Having sharpened his skills during an internship under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, the 39-year-old Portuguese manager is now touted as a top candidate to replace Erik ten Hag. With a relatively brief yet impressive managerial stint in his homeland, Amorim’s name has been linked to major clubs, but Old Trafford could be the setting for his next big challenge. Amorim’s experience and tactical prowess could provide United with the fresh start they desperately need.

Amorim’s Rise and His Connection with English Football

Amorim was linked with Liverpool during the uncertainty over Jurgen Klopp’s future last season and has even been discussed as a potential successor for Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. The young manager also entertained talks with West Ham, showing how highly regarded he is across English football. Yet, it is his achievements with Sporting CP that have truly set him apart.

In 2021, Amorim led Sporting to their first league title in nearly two decades at the age of 36 and repeated this success last season. His remarkable record with Sporting raises the question: Is he ready to embrace the challenge and scrutiny of the Premier League?

Tactical Innovation: Why Amorim Prefers Three at the Back

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired from playing in 2018 and quickly made waves as a manager. In his initial coaching role with Braga’s reserve team, his success was swift and significant. His promotion to Braga’s first team, where he achieved ten wins in thirteen games, including a historic win over Benfica, soon attracted interest from larger clubs. Sporting were so keen to acquire him that they paid a substantial fee of €10 million (£8.6m) to make him their head coach in March 2020.

European football expert Guillem Balague shared insights into Amorim’s coaching journey: “His coaching career actually began with Casa Pia, then a third-tier club, where it almost ended as soon as it had begun. He lost his first two games and, with his pride hurt and doubts setting in, he announced if he lost the third game he would quit. In the next match, he changed the system and played a back three for the first time. The system worked and from then on he remained unbeaten at the club. He also felt he had found the formation that allowed him to produce the football he wanted – one invariably linked to the spectacle for the fans.”

Amorim’s tactical preference for a back-three setup became his signature. His ability to deploy this formation effectively, even with limited resources, marked him as a tactical innovator. Sporting Lisbon paid a significant sum to secure his services, and it paid off as he led them to a 32-match unbeaten run, claiming the Portuguese League Cup and ending an 18-year title drought.

Amorim’s Approach: A Blend of Aggression and Creativity

Though Amorim learned under Mourinho, his coaching style couldn’t be more distinct. Balague notes, “Amorim would admit he is still adding layers of knowledge to his methods but he still believes football only makes sense if those watching are thrilled by it.” Unlike Mourinho’s typically cautious approach, Amorim prefers an aggressive, entertaining style of football.

Amorim’s tactics rely heavily on an attacking 3-4-3 formation with high-flying wing-backs and a pressing system. When out of possession, his teams are trained to press aggressively and launch swift counter-attacks when they regain control. His style is a hit with fans who enjoy dynamic, high-scoring games.

Amorim’s footballing philosophy resonates with players like Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United’s current captain, who praised the manager’s potential last year: “I think all the qualities are there to be able to succeed in English, French, or Spanish football,” he told SportTV. “The qualities [to succeed in England] are there and he has everything to take the next step, in my opinion.”

Can Amorim’s Success at Sporting Translate to Manchester United?

As Balague suggests, Amorim’s “sponge-like” learning approach could serve him well in the Premier League. “After training and meetings, he likes to spend a couple of hours in his home office watching games, reading about football and managers, organising zooms with people he can learn new things from.” His admiration for Guardiola and Pochettino, alongside his close relationship with Mourinho, highlights his eagerness to expand his football knowledge. Amorim’s English proficiency and his habit of studying successful managers might help him adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League.

However, success in Portugal doesn’t guarantee the same in England. Manchester United, currently languishing in 14th place, are a club with unique challenges. The question remains: can Amorim restore Manchester United’s glory when managers with bigger reputations have struggled to do so?

Portuguese football writer Marcus Alves sees potential in Amorim, saying, “On the pitch, he has always delivered. Not even the constant sales in the transfer market have proved to be a problem for him. Under Amorim, no player is irreplaceable and more important than the club. The Manchester United job may look like an impossible one right now, but so did Sporting’s when Amorim was unveiled as their head coach on 5 March 2020.” The resolve Amorim has shown in similar situations may well be what United need.

Balague further commented on Amorim’s character, noting his humility and dedication to the sport. His work ethic has earned him the respect of his peers and former teammates, with Cristiano Ronaldo famously dubbing him “poet” for his eloquence.

Why Manchester United Could Be Amorim’s Next Move

While Amorim’s achievements with Sporting are notable, the allure of managing Manchester United could be the next logical step in his career. According to Balague, “The feeling is that Portugal has become too small for him and he is more than prepared to move on to bigger things. Now there is a new-found maturity and he is keen to find out if his very close way of dealing with players, with tactics, with fans and the media, works somewhere out of his comfort zone.”

The rumoured move to Manchester United would reunite him with the club where he first learned under Mourinho. European football experts believe Amorim is ready to step into the Premier League’s competitive environment and make his mark on English football. He has been linked with top clubs, including Manchester City, as a potential successor to Guardiola, and this interest reflects his status as one of Europe’s most promising young managers.

Guillem Balague noted Amorim’s loyalty and gratitude toward those who supported him early in his career. Amorim’s generosity extends to former colleagues from Casa Pia, where he still provides financial support for players who encountered hardships.

If Amorim decides to leave Sporting, it would signify a readiness to test his mettle in a more challenging league. With ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United uncertain, the timing might be right for Amorim to take on a new challenge. His dynamic playing style, commitment to learning, and the respect he commands could prove transformative for a United side searching for stability and success.

In essence, Ruben Amorim represents a bold choice for Manchester United—an emerging talent with a fresh tactical perspective and a proven ability to adapt and succeed. Should he step into the manager’s role at Old Trafford, the Premier League would gain a manager who combines tactical innovation with a passion for thrilling football.