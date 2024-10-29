Why Real Madrid Snubbed the Ballon d’Or Ceremony Despite Winning Club of the Year

Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or Snub: A Stand for Respect or Miscalculation?

In a dramatic twist, Real Madrid chose absence over attendance at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris. The decision, fuelled by a perceived lack of respect toward star forward Vinicius Junior, has sparked both intrigue and debate. As the European champions clinched the Club of the Year accolade, their players and representatives were notably absent, with Manchester City’s Rodri claiming the title of the best men’s player over Real Madrid’s top scorer.

A Silent Protest Against Ballon d’Or Decision-Making

Real Madrid’s stance was clear: they would not attend an event where they felt “not respected.” Reports from AFP and various Spanish outlets highlighted the club’s discontent after learning Vinicius would be overlooked for the prestigious prize. Carlo Ancelotti, awarded Coach of the Year, and Kylian Mbappe, who shared the Gerd Muller Trophy, refrained from attending in solidarity with Vinicius.

Madrid’s frustrations extended beyond Vinicius. Many at the club believed that Dani Carvajal, another essential figure in Madrid’s success, had been similarly disregarded. A statement released by Real Madrid sharply criticised the decision-making criteria: “If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner. As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or-Uefa does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.”

Rodri’s Win and Vinicius’ Response

Rodri’s Ballon d’Or triumph marks a rare achievement for a Premier League player, the first since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008. The Manchester City star dedicated his win to his club, expressing a calm reaction to Real Madrid’s absence: “It is their decision. They have decided not to come, and we have to accept that. I am focusing on my club. I will go and celebrate this award with them.”

Vinicius, who scored prolifically for Madrid during their successful La Liga and Champions League campaign, took to social media to voice his resolve. In a defiant post on X, he stated, “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready.” The Brazilian forward’s response has further fuelled conversations about his future ambitions and Real Madrid’s ongoing commitment to showcasing their players’ talents.

Behind the Scenes of Ballon d’Or Voting

Organised by France Football, the Ballon d’Or awards are traditionally based on votes from journalists in the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations. This year, however, a shroud of secrecy cloaked the winner’s identity, with organisers opting not to reveal any details until the ceremony. This approach, according to Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football, applied to all involved clubs, with no prior hints given. “No one knew at Real or at City,” Garcia told L’Equipe. “The emotion that Rodri had on stage, that is the best answer. He was not aware of anything.”

Garcia suggested that Real Madrid’s absence could be seen as a form of bluffing, stating, “I had a lot of pressure from Real Madrid but, as with other clubs, I was always clear and fair. Maybe my silence made them change their minds.” He added that Vinicius may have been at a disadvantage given the presence of teammates like Jude Bellingham and Carvajal among the top candidates, which could have split Madrid’s voting points.

A Divisive Decision: Reaction from Former Legends and Fans

The Ballon d’Or snub has stirred strong emotions not only within Madrid’s camp but also among former players and legends. Brazil icon Rivaldo, who lifted the Ballon d’Or in 1999, criticised the exclusion of Vinicius: “In my opinion, he is the best and should have won, and I don’t understand the criteria used by the people who voted.”

Brazilian women’s football legend Marta shared similar sentiments, expressing disappointment that Vinicius was not given the recognition she believes he deserved: “I waited all year for Vini Jr to be deservedly recognised as the best player in the world and now they come to tell me that the Ballon d’Or is not for him?”

Real Madrid’s pre-emptive withdrawal extended to media coverage as well. Reports indicate that the club had initially planned to send a delegation of 50 people and even scheduled a five-hour broadcast on RMTV, only to cancel all arrangements in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Madrid’s Future with Ballon d’Or – A Path of Resilience?

Real Madrid’s decision not to attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony underscores a broader message of defiance and self-worth. Despite claims from organisers that no one knew the winner in advance, the club’s decision to abstain sends a clear signal: recognition, when bestowed, must align with the club’s expectations of fairness and respect. Whether this stance will impact future ceremonies remains to be seen, yet Madrid’s stance undoubtedly sets a precedent in the world of football awards.

In the aftermath of this year’s Ballon d’Or, Real Madrid’s message is unmistakable—they expect respect for their players’ contributions. For Vinicius and his teammates, the quest for individual accolades may take a back seat to the pursuit of collective glory on the pitch. And as Madrid’s young stars continue to evolve, it’s likely that future award ceremonies will see an even more formidable Los Blancos presence.