Journalist: Will Man Utd Have a New Manager by Sunday?

Is Ruben Amorim the New Manager Manchester United Needs?

The recent sacking of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s manager has sent ripples through the football world, and talkSPORT was quick to dive into the story. In a detailed analysis led by chief football correspondent Alex Crook, the potential appointment of Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon has sparked significant conversation about whether he can be the change the club desperately needs. Here’s a look at what Crook and his colleagues at talkSPORT had to say about this unfolding situation and Amorim’s potential impact on Manchester United’s future.

Ten Hag’s Sacking: “A Seismic Day” in Football

After Manchester United’s recent 2-1 loss to West Ham, the decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag became imminent. Alex Crook described the day as “a seismic day…in the world of football,” emphasising how “whenever Manchester United are involved, extra column inches are reserved.” The dismissal of Ten Hag, despite the summer vote of confidence he had received, highlighted the growing tension and unmet expectations at Old Trafford. As Crook noted, “It’s now more than a calendar year since United won a game in Europe,” adding that the club’s patience finally wore thin after “they decided this morning to wield the axe.”

Amorim as Manchester United’s Potential New Leader

According to Crook, Manchester United had already begun discussions with Ruben Amorim, a prominent young manager making waves in European football, and Crook stated that Amorim has “verbally agreed to this move.” This puts United in a position to move quickly if they can sort out compensation with Sporting. Crook detailed that “it’s just really a question of United agreeing to pay compensation to Sporting,” suggesting that the deal could materialise swiftly, potentially placing Amorim in the dugout by United’s Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday.

Amorim’s Fit and Philosophy: What to Expect

Crook stressed that Amorim’s “personality to handle a club of the size and stature of Manchester United” has been a major selling point. Known for his tactical intelligence and leadership qualities, Amorim has garnered interest from other top clubs, including Liverpool in recent times. Crook highlighted that Amorim has “the personality to handle a club of the side and stature of Manchester United,” a critical factor in the club’s interest.

Yet, the challenges remain steep. Darren Lewis, another talkSPORT contributor, pointed to United’s recurring managerial instability and the need for someone with resilience and charisma. “When you manage a big club, you’ve got to have personality, you’ve got to have charisma,” he said, highlighting that this quality was lacking in Ten Hag’s tenure. Alex Crook added that United’s board was aware of these qualities in Amorim as they had already “met with numerous managers…they’ve got no excuse not to have their top target in mind.”

Can Amorim Transform Manchester United’s Fortunes?

While Manchester United’s management has been scrutinised over their decision-making, Crook pointed to signs of hope that the club is moving towards a more stable and structured approach under new potential leadership. He shared that insiders at United described the club’s current situation as one aiming for “a proper sporting structure,” emphasising that Amorim’s tenure would ideally be long-term. However, Crook cautioned that Amorim’s tenure will require extensive patience and commitment from both sides to achieve sustainable success.

The clock is ticking, and as Crook summarised, “I think he probably should be in charge by Sunday…it’d be a dereliction of duty if he wasn’t.” With expectations mounting, the possibility of Amorim’s managerial style leading Manchester United to a long-awaited resurgence seems tantalising, but only time will tell if this latest shift will finally bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.