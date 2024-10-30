Report: Amorim Speaks on Manchester United Links

Amorim’s Future with Manchester United Remains Uncertain Amid Interest

As Manchester United eyes Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim for their head coach role, speculation grows over his potential move to Old Trafford. United have reportedly shown their readiness to activate Amorim’s €10 million (£8.3 million) release clause, yet the Portuguese manager himself remains non-committal, highlighting that no final decision has been made.

Following his team’s decisive 3-1 win over Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup quarter-final, Amorim addressed the rumours candidly, telling Sport TV, “Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not.”

Amorim Weighs Up Manchester United Opportunity

At a subsequent news conference, Amorim elaborated on the possibility of joining Manchester United, yet emphasised his commitment to remain in his current role until a decision is final. “There is interest from Manchester United, there is the payment of a contract term, and when I have something more solid, I will come here and tell my position because it will be my choice,” he stated.

Currently, Amorim remains focused on Sporting’s immediate challenges, confirming he will be at training on Wednesday ahead of their upcoming league fixture against Estrela da Amadora. When asked about his potential appearance in the dugout for Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea on Sunday, Amorim hinted at the uncertainty, responding, “I will be here.” Yet, he followed this with, “I don’t know,” underscoring the unresolved nature of his decision.

High Praise from Pep Guardiola for Amorim’s Abilities

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has publicly endorsed Amorim, suggesting that United could gain a “high-level” coach. Reflecting on past encounters with Amorim’s Sporting team, Guardiola praised the manager’s approach, noting, “All I can talk about is the experience of playing twice against Ruben’s Sporting Lisbon team…and the pressure was really, really good.”

Guardiola highlighted Amorim’s current success, unbeaten both in the Portuguese league and in the Champions League, drawing a comparison to his own Manchester City side. “So, a high manager,” he concluded, acknowledging that although each manager’s journey is unique, Amorim’s potential shines through.

Sporting Fans Voice Mixed Reactions on Potential Departure

Outside the stadium before the Nacional game, Sporting fans shared their views on Amorim’s possible exit. Reactions ranged from disappointment to understanding, as supporters grappled with the impact of his potential departure.

One fan, Ruben, expressed concern, stating, “I hope he doesn’t leave. I am a little upset because we need him. I don’t think United is the right place for him right now, but let’s see what happens.” Another fan, Eric, echoed this sentiment, remarking on the mid-season timing: “Leaving in the middle of the season is very bad…the timing is just sad.”

Other fans considered the broader implications for Amorim’s career. Andre reflected, “I feel more confused than angry, I don’t know why he would go to United now. They say the United train only stops once. But if he stays here and wins another championship, he will get better trains. United don’t feel like the one right now.” Diogo, in contrast, acknowledged Amorim’s right to pursue his ambitions: “It is hard to lose him mid-season but he has to make his own career path. We are grateful for everything he did. The next coach, whoever it is, will do a great job as well. Ruben is a great coach and will do fine at United.”

As United continues their pursuit of Amorim, the manager faces a critical choice—one that may redefine his career and reshape Manchester United’s trajectory. However, for now, both parties remain in a holding pattern, with Amorim’s next steps anticipated closely by fans on both sides.