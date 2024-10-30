Spurs Host Man City in Carabao Cup – Where and How to Watch

Tottenham Hosts Manchester City in High-Stakes Carabao Cup Clash

Tottenham faces Manchester City tonight in a much-anticipated Carabao Cup fourth-round showdown. For Ange Postecoglou, known for his trophy-laden career, securing silverware early in his tenure at Tottenham would be monumental. However, overcoming Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City—a team that has dominated this competition since Guardiola’s arrival—is no easy feat.

Postecoglou’s Challenge Against Guardiola’s Depth

With his rotation policy, Guardiola often alters his lineup in these competitions. Yet, City’s depth and quality mean they remain a formidable force, regardless of personnel changes. Tottenham will need to be at their best, as City poses a unique threat in every position on the pitch.

How to Watch Tottenham vs Manchester City

Catch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 7:00 pm GMT for an 8:15 pm kick-off. Sky Go offers a streaming option for subscribers.

