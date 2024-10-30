Carabao Cup Action: Newcastle vs Chelsea Viewing Details and Kick-Off Time

Newcastle vs Chelsea: Carabao Cup Clash for Quarter-Finals Spot

Chelsea travel to Newcastle tonight, aiming to secure a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Both teams are coming off intense Premier League fixtures, but Chelsea’s manager, Enzo Maresca, has assembled a squad with the depth to handle a demanding schedule. With Chelsea’s lineup featuring plenty of talent in reserve, the club’s “second string” recently saw success against Panathinaikos in the Conference League – showcasing a bench that many Premier League sides would envy.

Kick-Off Details

TV Coverage: Catch the game live on Sky Sports+, with pre-match coverage beginning at 7:40 pm GMT. The match is set to kick off at 7:45 pm.

Streaming Options: Sky Go subscribers can stream the game on the app, making it accessible for fans wherever they are.

