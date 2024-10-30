Brighton vs Liverpool Carabao Cup Clash: Where to Watch Tonight

Liverpool Look to Keep Carabao Cup Dream Alive Against Brighton

Liverpool are set to defend their Carabao Cup title tonight with a challenging fixture at Brighton. Fresh off their record-breaking tenth Carabao Cup triumph, the Reds, now under the stewardship of Arne Slot, aim to maintain their grip on the prestigious trophy that has become a symbol of their dominance in recent years.

Slot’s Liverpool have displayed commendable form this season, blending tactical discipline with attacking flair. However, tonight’s test against an in-form Brighton side will demand their absolute best. The Seagulls have shown their ability to disrupt the rhythm of even the most resilient opponents, making this an encounter worth every moment.

How to Catch Brighton vs Liverpool

TV Coverage: Tune into Sky Sports+ from 7 pm GMT for pre-match analysis, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm.

Live Streaming: Sky Go subscribers can access live streaming for full coverage.

