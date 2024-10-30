How To Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Can Glasner’s Men Upset Emery’s Side?

Aston Villa Host Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup Fourth Round Clash

Crystal Palace face a challenging encounter as they travel to Aston Villa tonight for a high-stakes Carabao Cup fourth-round showdown. The Eagles, currently struggling to find form in the Premier League, will be keen to turn their fortunes around against a Villa side that has become a formidable force at home.

Emery’s Knockout Expertise

Unai Emery, Villa’s tactician, is widely recognised for his adeptness in knockout tournaments. His strategic approach has proven difficult for opposition to unpick, especially on his home turf. With Villa’s impressive track record at Villa Park, they enter this fixture as firm favourites.

Glasner’s Opportunity for Redemption

For Oliver Glasner and his Crystal Palace squad, securing a win against Villa would be an invaluable confidence boost. After a whirlwind start followed by a concerning dip in form, a victory could provide the spark needed to reignite their season.

Viewing Details for Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

TV Channel: Catch all the action on Sky Sports+. Coverage begins at 7:40 pm GMT, with kick-off at 7:45 pm.

