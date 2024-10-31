Report: Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw Sets Up Exciting Clashes

Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw: Key Clashes Unveiled

In a highly anticipated Carabao Cup quarter-final draw, Tottenham Hotspur are set to host Manchester United, while defending champions Liverpool will head to the south coast to take on Southampton. United, who claimed the trophy in 2023, face a Spurs side fresh off their surprising elimination of Manchester City in the last 16. This marks Tottenham’s latest push for silverware since their last major success with the 2008 EFL Cup.

Liverpool on the Road Against Southampton

Liverpool will be eyeing a spot in the semi-finals but will need to overcome a challenging away fixture at Southampton. The Saints, who squeezed past Stoke City in the previous round, have history with Liverpool in this tournament, famously knocking them out in the 2017 semi-final.

London Derby: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

An exciting London derby between Arsenal and Crystal Palace adds a further layer of drama to the quarter-finals. The Emirates Stadium will be buzzing as Arsenal, aiming to secure silverware, face off against their city rivals, Crystal Palace, in what promises to be a competitive fixture.

Newcastle Hosts Brentford in Final Matchup

Rounding out the quarter-final draw, Newcastle United will welcome Brentford to St. James’ Park. After a decisive 2-0 victory over Chelsea, Newcastle look to build on their strong cup run in search of a second consecutive final appearance.

Carabao Cup Quarter Final Fixtures

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Southampton vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

All ties will take place the week starting December 16.