Report: Arsenal Players Fit or Sidelined? Latest Injury Update

Arsenal Injury Update: Gabriel, Ben White, and Odegaard’s Return Prospects

As Arsenal brace for a challenging trio of away fixtures, Mikel Arteta will need as many top players fit and ready as possible. With Newcastle first on the list this weekend, followed by a Champions League clash with Inter Milan and a heated league fixture against Chelsea, the Gunners are under pressure. An injury update on several key players reveals the level of optimism or caution around each as Arsenal look to maintain momentum.

Gabriel’s Status Remains Uncertain

Concerns about Gabriel’s fitness arose after he was taken off in Arsenal’s recent 2-2 draw against Liverpool. However, Arteta was quick to downplay fears of a serious setback. While Gabriel missed the midweek Carabao Cup win over Preston, it’s unclear if he was sidelined due to injury or for precautionary rest.

“We are still assessing him,” Arteta said. “It doesn’t look bad at all. It was much better the next day. Hopefully, he’ll be fine. He has done some tests.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Ben White’s Struggles After Liverpool Clash

Ben White, another crucial figure in Arsenal’s backline, managed to complete the Liverpool game but was not available for the Preston encounter due to lingering issues. Arteta hinted that White experienced some discomfort near the end of the Liverpool match, leading to his absence in the Carabao Cup game.

“He was struggling at the end of the match so he wasn’t available for tonight’s game,” Arteta confirmed.

Potential return date: Unknown

Odegaard Nearing a Return to Play

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who has been sidelined since September with an ankle issue, might be inching closer to rejoining the squad. Arteta’s recent comments suggest that Odegaard’s rehabilitation is progressing, though some final hurdles remain before he can participate fully.

“He’s been on the grass for a few weeks, but there are still a few boxes to tick,” Arteta shared before the Preston match. “How fast we can do that last stage of the rehab is a question we’ll have to answer once we have players around him and he starts competing with the team. He hasn’t done that yet.

“Hopefully yes [Odegaard will be back before the November international break], but we’ll have to see how that stage goes.”

Potential return date: November/December 2024

Riccardo Calafiori Out for Several Weeks

Riccardo Calafiori’s absence adds to Arteta’s defensive dilemmas. The Italian defender left the pitch during the win over Shakhtar Donetsk and did not play against Liverpool. According to Arteta, Calafiori faces “a few weeks” on the sidelines.

Potential return date: Unknown

Tierney Close to Training Return

Kieran Tierney, who has been dealing with recurrent injuries, may soon be back on the training ground. Arteta hinted that the Scottish left-back is nearing readiness to rejoin full-team sessions, which could provide Arsenal with more depth in defence.

“I think he’s quite close,” Arteta commented. “He’s looking really good. I think he’s over the period where he was still struggling, so he looks really sharp out there. He hasn’t trained with the team yet, but hopefully, he can do that in the next week or two.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Tomiyasu’s Long Road to Recovery

Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has played a mere six minutes this season, continues his recovery from a knee injury, though a specific return date remains uncertain. His absence has been a significant blow, particularly as Arsenal face key opponents in the league and Europe.

Potential return date: Unknown

As Arsenal look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League, Arteta’s hopes rest on the swift recoveries of Gabriel, White, and Odegaard. Each player’s return could prove pivotal in the coming fixtures, as the Gunners navigate this rigorous stretch before the international break.