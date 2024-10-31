Report: Man City Dealing with Mounting Injury Concerns

Man City Injury Update: Savinho, Gvardiol, and De Bruyne’s Return Prospects

As Manchester City enter a crucial period of the season, Pep Guardiola’s squad depth is under strain. With a relentless fixture list, injuries have left City stretched, as Guardiola admits he has “13 players” fit to face Bournemouth, with further tests in the Champions League and Premier League looming before the international break. Here’s the latest update on City’s injury concerns, a glimpse into Guardiola’s challenge in keeping his squad competitive amidst these setbacks.

Savinho’s Progress Cut Short

Savinho, a standout signing this season, has brought energy and skill to the squad but suffered an injury during City’s Carabao Cup defeat to Spurs. After being stretchered off the pitch, Guardiola commented on the potential severity.

“He had a knock in the 18-yard box, potential penalty, and we’ll see tomorrow what happened… We have to see if it’s just a knock or something else because it was on the bone. Hopefully, it’s nothing dangerous, but we’ll see,” said Guardiola.

Potential return date: Unknown

Concerns Over Josko Gvardiol

Defensive anchor Josko Gvardiol required medical attention following the match against Tottenham, and while Guardiola refrained from commenting on the injury’s extent, his absence would further stretch City’s defensive options. Without clear news, Gvardiol’s potential availability for the upcoming games remains uncertain.

Potential return date: Unknown

Precautionary Withdrawal for Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji was set to start in the Carabao Cup until an issue in the warm-up ruled him out. Guardiola described the decision as precautionary, noting a minor muscle issue that emerged the day before. While Akanji was ready to take the field, Guardiola opted to rest him to avoid aggravating the injury.

“Akanji yesterday, I didn’t know it, in the last action felt something miniscule in the muscular part of his body and today in the warm-up he didn’t feel good,” Guardiola shared. “He said he could take a risk but we said no.”

Potential return date: Unknown

De Bruyne’s Lingering Absence

Kevin De Bruyne, sidelined since September, remains on a slow path back to full fitness. Guardiola clarified that the Belgian midfielder is making progress but continues to feel pain, hampering his return to competitive action.

“He feels better to train but to go to the level we need for competition he still has pain,” explained Guardiola. “If he doesn’t come back as quick as possible we will struggle. Hopefully, that can happen after the international break.”

Potential return date: November/December 2024

Grealish’s Recovery Takes Time

Jack Grealish, instrumental in City’s attacking setup, has been absent since his late appearance against Wolves. Guardiola ruled him out of the next few games, indicating that his recovery will likely stretch until after the international break.

Potential return date: November/December 2024

Setback for Kyle Walker

Veteran defender Kyle Walker, facing a knee injury, is another player whose recovery seems longer than initially anticipated. Like Grealish, Walker is expected to be out for City’s upcoming games, limiting Guardiola’s defensive options further.

Potential return date: November/December 2024

Jeremy Doku’s Extended Layoff

Jeremy Doku, sidelined since City’s Wolves victory, faces an extended recovery period. Guardiola mentioned that the winger could be out “longer” than Grealish, though the exact timeline remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Oscar Bobb’s Potential Season Delay

Oscar Bobb, tipped as a rising talent, saw his season’s start derailed by a leg injury in pre-season. He is not expected back until January or February, putting his long-anticipated breakout on hold.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Rodri’s Long-Term Absence

Rodri, last season’s Ballon d’Or contender, is facing the harsh reality of missing the entire season due to a severe knee injury that required surgery. Guardiola has acknowledged that the midfielder’s return could be delayed until the summer of 2025, leaving a significant gap in City’s midfield structure.

Potential return date: Summer 2025

As Manchester City navigate this challenging stretch of the season, Guardiola’s tactical choices will be under intense scrutiny. With a depleted roster, each player’s return timeline is critical, as the club contends with an already congested schedule and the demands of both domestic and European campaigns.