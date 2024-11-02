Maeda’s Hat-Trick Propels Celtic to Cup Final Against Aberdeen

Celtic Crush Aberdeen to Secure Place in Scottish League Cup Final

Celtic demonstrated their dominance in Scottish football with a resounding 6-0 victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. The Bhoys’ performance not only earned them a place in the final but also marked the end of Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s unbeaten start to the season.

Maeda Shines with a Hat-Trick

From the moment the match commenced, Celtic asserted their control. Despite a 13-minute delay due to pre-match pyrotechnics enveloping the stadium, the atmosphere did little to dampen the players’ spirits. Just three minutes in, Celtic took the lead through Cameron Carter-Vickers, who powered home a header from Arne Engels’ corner.

As the home side gained momentum, Daizen Maeda showcased his class and determination. The Japanese forward was relentless, racing clear to set up his compatriot Kyogo Furuhashi for a simple finish just minutes after the opener. Maeda’s pace and vision were evident, creating a devastating attacking partnership that would haunt the Dons throughout the match.

With the first half drawing to a close, Maeda struck again. A sublime through ball from Nicolas Kuhn found him in space, and he confidently slotted home his first of the night, cementing Celtic’s dominance as they headed into the break with a 3-0 advantage.

Aberdeen’s Struggles Continue

While the Dons showed promise in their previous outing at Celtic Park, where they managed a two-goal comeback, there was no such revival in this encounter. Despite a commendable defensive shape in the opening 30 minutes, they were overwhelmed by Celtic’s attacking prowess.

The second half began with more fireworks as Maeda notched his second by converting a rebound, showcasing his poacher’s instinct. Just before the hour mark, Kuhn, who was impressive throughout, added his name to the scoresheet with a powerful finish, leaving Aberdeen’s defence in tatters.

Maeda completed his hat-trick shortly after, finishing off a dazzling team move that highlighted Celtic’s fluid attacking play. This performance not only showcased Maeda’s talent but also the collective strength of a team that appears to be on a mission this season.

Thelin Faces Reality Check

For Aberdeen, this result serves as a sobering reminder of the gap that still exists between them and Scotland’s top club. While they sit level on points with Celtic in the Premiership, this match illustrated the ruthlessness of the champions, who have proven time and again their ability to punish mistakes.

Manager Jimmy Thelin will need to regroup his players and ensure that the heavy defeat does not hinder their confidence as they prepare for upcoming fixtures. Slobodan Rubezic’s errors were particularly costly, and the Dons must learn from this encounter if they are to challenge for honours this season.

Future Awaits

Celtic’s emphatic victory sends a clear message to potential finalists, whether it be Rangers or Motherwell, who clash in the other semi-final. With their domestic dominance firmly established, Brendan Rodgers’ side looks poised to reclaim silverware. As the date for the final approaches, expectations will rise, and the stakes will be higher than ever.

Celtic’s performance was not just a demonstration of skill but also a statement of intent as they continue their pursuit of glory on multiple fronts. The upcoming months promise to be thrilling for the fans as the Bhoys aim to maintain their momentum and secure the title.