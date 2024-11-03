Ruud van Nistelrooy Opens Up on Former Teammates’ Opinions on United

Ruud van Nistelrooy Anticipates Manchester United Critique

Ruud van Nistelrooy is braced for criticism from his former Manchester United teammates should he falter in his first Premier League test as interim manager against Chelsea this Sunday. The Dutchman understands the scrutiny that comes with the role, particularly from former colleagues now entrenched in punditry.

Pundits’ Perspectives on Manchester United

Prominent figures such as Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and Paul Scholes have been vocal in their evaluations of Old Trafford’s successive managers, with their candid takes often sparing no one. The trio, all United legends, have dissected managerial stints with a sharp eye, including Erik ten Hag’s recent tenure, which concluded with his dismissal last week.

Van Nistelrooy, stepping in until Ruben Amorim arrives from Portugal, remains unfazed by their potential remarks. He stated, ‘There are quite a few. We all do our jobs and basically they care for the club. They are disappointed if it doesn’t go well and have opinions on that. I think it is absolutely fine and don’t take it personally.’

A Calm and Professional Approach

The former striker, who netted 150 goals for United between 2001 and 2006, emphasised his acceptance of their roles. ‘When I see them and have a cup of coffee, I have no problems. I appreciate them as former colleagues. That’s the path some of them choose so for me it is absolutely fine,’ he remarked.

Despite his storied past, Van Nistelrooy is not expecting any favours. ‘In the end you are gonna be judged,’ he admitted. ‘After Wednesday (beating Leicester 5-2 in the Carabao Cup), the reaction was very positive. In football things can change or it can continue. I don’t believe the hype or the drama that much.’

Ugarte’s Role in United’s Midfield

Having rejoined United last summer to assist Ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy remains open to extending his involvement under the new management. One of his decisive moves as interim was the selection of £42 million Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte against Leicester, a player sparingly used under Ten Hag.

‘I am convinced Manuel will be a great player for United,’ he shared. ‘He has very specific qualities in midfield where he gets in between players, recovers a lot of balls. He is also very decent on the ball. We are very thin in midfield so we are definitely going to need him in the coming games.’