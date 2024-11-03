Hughes: Why Salah’s Success Didn’t Depend on Klopp’s Support

Mohamed Salah’s Independent Journey at Liverpool

Liverpool’s football folklore is replete with players who owe their rise to the nurturing guidance of their managers. Yet Mohamed Salah’s story at Anfield stands apart—a tale of self-reliance, professional distance, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence that thrived outside the realm of Jurgen Klopp’s motivational influence.

Klopp and Salah: A Relationship Built on Professionalism

From the outset, it was evident that Salah never adhered to the cult of personality that surrounded Klopp. While many Liverpool players revered their manager, often describing him as a father figure, Salah’s relationship was markedly different. He didn’t need an arm around the shoulder or words of reassurance. Salah’s approach was distinctly pragmatic, rooted in a professional respect for Klopp but devoid of dependence.

Simon Hughes, writing for the Daily Mail, highlights this unique dynamic: “Some Liverpool players spoke positively in public about the manager, even though privately they talked about him differently. Klopp would scream at some of them and in the same week, they would describe him generously as a father figure in interviews.” Salah did not conform to that approach. While cordial, his interactions with Klopp were strategic and focused solely on his role within the team.

Klopp’s early praise for Salah’s potential was unmistakable. “He is willing and eager to be even better. His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat,” Klopp said when Salah joined Liverpool. Yet, Salah’s success was never contingent on Klopp’s personal endorsement. The pivotal decisions in his career, such as contract negotiations, were managed with the counsel of his lawyer, Ramy Abbas.

The Salah-Mane Dynamic: Beneath the Surface

The rivalry that simmered between Salah and Sadio Mane was another layer to the Egyptian’s complex journey. While Mane’s popularity with Liverpool fans was undeniable, Salah’s incredible first season elevated him to a status that Mane could not match.

Hughes notes, “Mane believed Salah had benefited from his own selflessness and asked club staff to establish precisely how many of Salah’s debut season goals had involved him. The figure was north of 30 per cent.” The frustration reached a peak during the infamous match against Burnley in 2019 when Mane’s visible discontent following a substitution highlighted the brewing tension.

Despite Klopp’s efforts to manage these internal rivalries, Salah’s reputation for being single-minded endured. His confidence in his abilities and place at Liverpool meant he did not require the affirmations that others might seek from a manager. This singular focus often led to misunderstandings, with some teammates viewing him as overly independent.

A Self-Made Footballer

Liverpool’s recruitment team, led by Dave Fallows, played a crucial role in bringing Salah to Anfield. While Klopp leaned towards Julian Brandt, Fallows’ conviction in Salah’s potential eventually won out. This decision proved transformative, as Salah became not just a pivotal figure in Liverpool’s frontline but the embodiment of relentless ambition.

Reflecting on his time under Luciano Spalletti at Roma, Salah once remarked to friends that Spalletti was “the best coach he’d worked for” due to his defensive teachings. This statement underscored Salah’s belief that personal development could often occur outside the shadow of the manager. At Liverpool, this mindset persisted. Salah’s ability to integrate Spalletti’s lessons while maintaining his scoring prowess cemented his reputation as a player driven by self-improvement.

When discussing his standout performances, Salah rarely attributed success to Klopp’s influence. Instead, he celebrated the contributions of teammates and his own dedication. “If anyone else deserved credit for his performances at Liverpool, it was his team-mates, rather than a manager whom he respected but felt as though he did not owe the whole world,” Hughes writes.

The Waning Trust in Klopp’s System

Salah’s apparent detachment from Klopp’s methods became more pronounced during challenging periods. The Champions League final defeat in 2022 was a turning point. His discontent following the tactical errors in Paris led to a noticeable shift. Salah told close friends he had never felt so deflated, questioning not only the tactical shortcomings but the overall direction under Klopp.

Fast forward to April 2024, a disheartening loss in the Merseyside derby left Liverpool’s title hopes shattered. This time, Salah’s frustrations were no longer kept quiet. Reports of a heated exchange between Salah and Klopp surfaced after another setback against West Ham. While accounts varied, Hughes notes that Salah’s disillusionment with Klopp’s leadership became evident.

Salah’s output, however, did not falter. In fact, his creativity reached new heights in the 2023-24 season, where he led the Premier League in clear-cut chances created. As Liverpool embarked on their pre-season tour in the USA, Salah was often found meticulously re-watching his match performances, a testament to his unyielding pursuit of perfection. This devotion revealed that while Klopp’s influence waned, Salah’s commitment to self-driven excellence never did.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an expectant Liverpool fan’s perspective, this tale may evoke mixed feelings. On one hand, Salah’s journey reinforces his legendary status—a relentless figure who carved his path to success, championing individual brilliance over dependency. Yet, it also underscores potential cracks in Liverpool’s internal dynamics. If a player of Salah’s stature could feel alienated from Klopp’s guidance, what implications does that hold for future star signings?

Arne Slot, now at the helm, must navigate these legacies with care, ensuring that new players feel valued without dampening their independent spirit. Salah’s era at Liverpool is a reminder that while camaraderie and coaching play vital roles, the intrinsic motivation of players like Salah is often what turns promising teams into champions.