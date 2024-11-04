Report: West Ham Manager Must Improve or Risk Early Exit

Pressure Mounts on Lopetegui as West Ham Seek Turnaround

Julen Lopetegui’s tenure at West Ham United has reached a critical juncture. According to The Times, the Spanish manager, who signed a two-year deal in the summer following the departure of David Moyes, has been warned that results must improve. Sitting 14th in the Premier League after a demoralising 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Lopetegui’s position is becoming increasingly precarious.

Challenges and Early Warnings

The warning to Lopetegui is not new. A similar message was delivered after the team’s poor start at the London Stadium, losing their first three home matches before the September international break. This latest defeat against Nottingham Forest, marked by Edson Álvarez’s red card, adds to a worrying trend. West Ham’s defensive frailties have been laid bare, conceding 19 goals in ten league matches and recording only one clean sheet away from home in 2023.

Despite these struggles, there is still a sense of optimism within the club. The upcoming clash with Everton, who sit just two points behind West Ham, could be pivotal. A positive result could mark a turning point in Lopetegui’s tenure, but failure may hasten his exit.

Summer Investments and Expectations

West Ham’s significant summer spending, totalling approximately £90 million on eight new signings, underscores the board’s expectation of immediate results. The financial outlay raised hopes for a more competitive side, especially after Moyes’ departure signalled a new chapter for the club.

However, the returns have been mixed. Niclas Füllkrug, signed for £27 million from Borussia Dortmund, has struggled with achilles and calf injuries and remains goalless. Lopetegui has identified the need for reinforcements in January, particularly a forward who can provide consistent attacking options.

Jarrod Bowen echoed the team’s attacking woes after the Nottingham Forest defeat: “We need to scrub up [our play in the final third]. Myself as an attacking player, I’m part of that and I know that as well. Like I said, defensively, we’ve done well in the first half. Obviously, we conceded a goal, but we still limited them. But we have work to do going forward in the final third. It’s not good enough.”

Possible Replacements and Club Strategy

The Times also highlights that West Ham’s technical director, Tim Steidten, previously sought to appoint Rúben Amorim from Sporting as head coach. After Amorim’s decision to join Manchester United, Steidten may now turn to Edin Terzic, a former assistant at West Ham who recently led Borussia Dortmund to a Champions League final.

While speculation about replacements persists, Lopetegui remains focused on stabilising the team. His tactical approach, successful at previous clubs like Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers, has so far failed to ignite at West Ham. The question remains: can Lopetegui adapt swiftly enough to avoid an untimely departure?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The summer brought hope, with significant investments promising a fresh start under Lopetegui. Yet, the performances have not matched the ambition. Sitting in 14th place after 10 matches is far from the expectations set by a squad strengthened with £90 million of new talent.

Fans understand that building a cohesive team takes time, but patience is waning. The upcoming match against Everton is viewed as a must-win. Another defeat, especially at home, would only amplify calls for change and raise doubts about whether Lopetegui can truly lead the club forward.

The prospect of bringing in a manager like Edin Terzic adds to the sense of anticipation. His proven pedigree at Dortmund and history with West Ham make him a compelling option. However, supporters remain hopeful that Lopetegui can find a way to inspire the squad and deliver the results needed to stabilise the season. If he succeeds, it could signal the start of a turnaround; if not, the pressure for decisive action will only grow.