Report: Forest Target Best League Finish in Over 26 Years

Forest’s Rise: Chasing the Best League Position in Over Two Decades

Nottingham Forest’s recent return to prominence has brought a wave of excitement not seen since the 1990s. The club’s current league position evokes memories of their glory days. Back in September 1998, Forest were flying high in the Premier League, sitting third in the table. Fast forward to 2024, and after a convincing 3-0 victory over West Ham United, Forest find themselves in that same position once more, reigniting dreams of European football.

Memorable Performances and Historic Wins

The recent win over West Ham was marked by standout performances across the pitch. Callum Hudson-Odoi, who scored one of the goals, epitomised the club’s rejuvenation. Notably, Hudson-Odoi wasn’t even born the last time Forest reached such heights in the league. That day in 1998, a team managed by Dave Bassett secured a 2-1 win over Southampton, with Jean-Claude Darcheville and Steve Stone on the scoresheet. However, that campaign ended in disappointment with relegation.

In 2024, the mood feels different. Forest’s climb into the top four is underpinned by a new sense of resilience and quality. Against West Ham, Chris Wood continued his exceptional form by netting his eighth goal in ten matches, surpassing Stan Collymore’s early-season tally during the 1994-95 campaign. One more goal would see Wood match Bryan Roy’s record of 24 Premier League goals for Forest.

Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina also delivered spectacular strikes, showcasing the attacking depth in Nuno Espírito Santo’s side. Even before Edson Álvarez’s dismissal for West Ham, Forest had dominated proceedings. Morgan Gibbs-White’s return to form added a creative spark, while substitute Elliot Anderson kept the momentum after coming off the bench. This depth presents a selection conundrum for Nuno as Forest prepare for their upcoming fixture against Newcastle United.

Key Statistics and Defensive Solidity

Forest’s recent successes are not merely flashes in the pan; they are built on solid foundations. Their victory over West Ham marked the first time since 1999 that Forest have won three Premier League matches in succession. It was also their largest league win since a 3-0 triumph over Coventry in 1996. Defensively, Forest have proven formidable, with only Liverpool conceding fewer goals (six) than Forest’s seven. Additionally, Forest’s four clean sheets this season are bettered only by Liverpool’s five. This is a stark improvement from the previous season, when they managed just four clean sheets in total.

Nuno’s focus during the summer was on making Forest a more difficult side to break down, and the results are evident. The players have embraced this pragmatic approach, balancing disciplined defending with attacking flair. This dual capability has elevated their performances and, crucially, their league position.

From Promises to Real Ambitions

When Nottingham Forest secured promotion to the Premier League in 2022, owner Evangelos Marinakis promised European football would once again be part of the club’s identity. Few could have predicted that this ambition would come so close to reality this soon. The summer transfer window brought strategic signings that have paid dividends, propelling Forest from relegation strugglers to genuine contenders for European qualification.

Still,

remains pragmatic. The Portuguese coach, known for his calm demeanour, has instilled a sense of focus in the squad. “We are still barely a quarter of the way through the season,” he cautions, aware of how swiftly fortunes can change in football. Despite his reserved nature, a smile has crept across his face in recent weeks, a sign of satisfaction at how his team has taken shape.

The Forest hierarchy may soon need to re-evaluate their season’s objectives. While the target was initially to consolidate their position in the league and avoid another relegation battle, current form suggests loftier ambitions might be within reach.

Fans and the Spirit of Optimism

For the long-suffering Forest supporters, the current campaign has been a revelation. The City Ground, with its storied history and iconic moments under Brian Clough, has come alive once more. Chants of ‘Forest are back’ resonate loudly, recalling the days when European success was a reality, not just a memory. The years of lower-league obscurity, playing against clubs like Hartlepool, Yeovil, and Oldham, feel distant now.

Steve Cooper, who played a pivotal role in guiding Forest to Premier League promotion via the Championship play-offs, credited the fans for their unwavering support. “The atmosphere they create pushes us forward,” he said, emphasising how vital their presence is for the team. This support has been a cornerstone in past relegation battles and is now a driving force as Forest look to cement their place among the league’s elite.

The optimism extends beyond the stands. Within the club, there is a growing belief that this team can achieve something special. Memories of the 1994-95 season, where Forest defied expectations to finish third under Frank Clark, fuel the sense that history could repeat itself.