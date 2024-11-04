Report: Spurs Manager Issues Update on Injury-Hit Squad

Spurs Injury Update: Key Players’ Status After Recent Triumphs

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent resurgence has been nothing short of exhilarating. After the setback against Crystal Palace, Spurs roared back with an electrifying win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and followed it with an emphatic 4-1 comeback victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League. These successes, however, may have come at a significant cost, with injuries starting to pile up for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Cristian Romero: Defensive Stalwart in Doubt

One of the most concerning injuries for Spurs fans is that of Cristian Romero. The centre-back, known for his tough and uncompromising play, was forced off during the match against Villa after a robust challenge on Morgan Rogers left him nursing a sore foot. Postecoglou’s post-match comments highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Romero’s condition. “Romero yeah, it was in that challenge again. He felt his foot was sore. I don’t have any sort of further information. Obviously, he’s a pretty tough cookie, so for him to come off, it must be sore, but yeah, look it’s not ideal,” said the manager.

Potential return date: Unknown

Micky van de Ven: Hope Amidst Setback

Adding to Spurs’ defensive concerns is the situation with Micky van de Ven. The Dutch defender, who has been a vital part of Postecoglou’s backline, left the pitch in tears during the win over Manchester City. While initial fears suggested a severe issue, Postecoglou later confirmed it was a hamstring strain. “He has strained a hamstring,” the manager explained. “It is not too serious, but probably after the international break for him.”

This update, while somewhat reassuring, means Spurs will need to adjust their defensive strategy in the coming matches.

Potential return date: Early December 2024

Richarlison: More Injury Frustration

Richarlison’s season has been marred by injuries, and the forward’s campaign took another unfortunate turn during the Villa match. After coming on as a substitute and assisting Dominic Solanke’s second goal, Richarlison felt a twinge in his hamstring. Postecoglou’s cautious words, “Yeah, I know Richy obviously felt something in the action of setting the goal up, his hamstring, so we’ll see,” suggest further evaluation is needed before a clearer timeline can be established.

Potential return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert: Young Talent Faces Setback

Wilson Odobert’s promising start at Spurs has hit a significant roadblock. After making his return from a month-long hamstring injury in late October against AZ, the 19-year-old winger has encountered a serious recurrence. Postecoglou provided an update, noting, “The only other one missing out which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson, who has had a setback during the week and it seems like it is a serious one so we’re just waiting for more information.” Although not the exact same injury, it affects the same area, adding to the concern.

Odobert, who joined Spurs from Burnley for £25 million, has managed only five appearances this season, and this latest development is a blow to both the player and the team’s attacking depth.

Potential return date: Unknown

Djed Spence: Nearing Return

Among the injury updates, there is a glimmer of hope with right-back Djed Spence. Despite suffering a groin strain during training, Spence’s recovery appears to be on track. Postecoglou’s pre-match comments before the wins over City and Villa indicated optimism: “Getting closer so we’re hoping next week [he will] join back in training.”

Spence’s return could provide much-needed reinforcement to Spurs’ defensive options as the season progresses.

Potential return date: Unknown