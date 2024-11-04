Report: Manchester City Injury Updates

Man City Injury Concerns Mount: Latest on Key Players

Injury issues continue to challenge Manchester City as they prepare for an important UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting CP. Manager Pep Guardiola faces increasing difficulties with key squad members sidelined, which has impacted their recent performances, including a surprising 2-1 loss to Bournemouth.

John Stones

John Stones’ absence has been a significant concern for City. Although the England international played the full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup fourth-round defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, he was notably absent from the squad against Bournemouth due to a foot problem. Guardiola expressed uncertainty regarding Stones’ availability for the upcoming fixtures.

“John – I don’t know if he’ll be back for the next two games,” the City boss stated when asked for an update on the defender’s condition.

Potential return date: Unknown

Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias, another cornerstone of City’s defence, did not feature against Bournemouth and won’t be available for the next two matches. Guardiola confirmed that the Portuguese international is dealing with a muscular injury.

“Ruben’s injury is muscular and will be out until the international break,” Guardiola noted.

Potential return date: Saturday 23 November vs Tottenham

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish’s absence has also been a setback for City. The winger sustained an injury during training before the Champions League match against Sparta Prague, which has seen him miss four consecutive games across all competitions. Grealish’s return appears uncertain as he continues his recovery.

Potential return date: Unknown

Oscar Bobb

Oscar Bobb has been unavailable for an extended period due to a serious leg injury sustained before the season started. His recovery timeline suggests that he won’t return until the early months of 2025.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Rodri

In a significant blow, Rodri, the recently crowned Ballon d’Or winner, underwent surgery for a severe knee injury in September. Guardiola has indicated that the Spanish midfielder is unlikely to play again this season, which presents a long-term challenge for City’s campaign.

Potential return date: Summer 2025

As Manchester City look to regain form and manage their way through key matches, these injuries will be pivotal in shaping their season. Guardiola’s squad depth will be put to the test as they navigate both domestic and European competitions.