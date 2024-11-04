Report: Chelsea Injury Latest Ahead of Crucial Fixtures

Chelsea Injury Update: Key Players’ Status Ahead of Crucial Fixtures

Chelsea have faced a challenging spell, marked by injury concerns that could impact their upcoming matches. Under head coach Enzo Maresca, the Blues have experienced moments of promise but also frustration, as recent games have shown.

Cole Palmer

Enzo Maresca’s frustrations were palpable after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, particularly regarding a foul on Cole Palmer. The incident, involving Lisandro Martinez, saw the United defender receive only a booking despite the nature of the challenge.

“He was there in the changing room with ice. We are waiting now. Hopefully it is nothing important,” Maresca said, underlining the concern surrounding the England international’s fitness.

Potential return date: November 2024

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s absence has also been notable. Although unable to feature against Manchester United due to loan conditions, the winger was sidelined for Chelsea’s 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle because of illness. The timeline for Sancho’s return remains uncertain, adding to Maresca’s selection dilemmas.

Potential return date: Unknown

Omari Kellyman

Omari Kellyman’s wait for a Chelsea first-team debut continues. The 19-year-old, who joined from Aston Villa for £19 million, sustained a hamstring injury in September. Initially projected to be out for two months, his recovery is progressing, and he could return soon.

Potential return date: November 2024

As Chelsea approach pivotal matches, including their Conference League fixture against FC Noah and a high-stakes encounter with Arsenal, these injury concerns cast a shadow. Maresca will need to manage his squad carefully as the Blues look to regain momentum before the international break.