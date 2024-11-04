Report: Arsenal Injury Update Captain Nears Return

Arsenal Injury Update: Odegaard and Calafiori News Ahead of Key Fixtures

Arsenal’s recent dip in form, marked by three Premier League matches without a win, has cast a shadow over their promising start to the season. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon as captain Martin Odegaard edges closer to a return, offering Mikel Arteta’s side a significant boost at a crucial juncture.

Martin Odegaard

The absence of Arsenal’s captain has been deeply felt. Odegaard, who sustained an ankle injury during Norway’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Austria in September, has been sidelined ever since. His influence on the pitch is undeniable, and his absence has coincided with Arsenal’s struggles, including the narrow 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Encouragingly, Odegaard has resumed training and, although he missed out on the trip to St James’ Park, there is cautious optimism surrounding his availability for the Champions League fixture against Inter Milan.

“I’ve been out for a few weeks now, and have been working hard to get back as soon as possible,” Odegaard wrote in his programme notes before the Liverpool match. “I feel like it’s close now, but although I haven’t been involved in the games lately, I feel I’ve still been able to use that time pretty well too. Hopefully, I can come out of this period fresher and stronger and ready for the rest of the season.”

Arteta will oversee an open training session before the squad’s departure for Italy, where Odegaard’s participation will be closely monitored.

Potential return date: Wednesday 6 November 2024 vs Inter

Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori’s absence has also posed challenges for Arteta’s defensive setup. The Italian full-back, who had impressed since his summer arrival, was forced off during the narrow 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk. He has since missed matches against Liverpool, Preston, and Newcastle.

Arteta, while remaining pragmatic, hinted at a longer recovery time for Calafiori. “He’ll be out for a few weeks,” the manager said, indicating that a return before the November international break is unlikely.

Fortunately, Arsenal’s defensive ranks are bolstered by the availability of Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and the emerging talent of Myles Lewis-Skelly, who can fill in at left-back if needed.

Potential return date: Unknown

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s comeback was short-lived. After recovering from a knee injury that had sidelined him for months, he made a brief return against Southampton, only to suffer a further setback within six minutes. Arteta confirmed that Tomiyasu will not feature again until after the November international break, leaving his precise return date uncertain.

Potential return date: Unknown

Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney’s journey back to fitness has been long and arduous. The Scottish defender has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury at Euro 2024. His potential return could add depth to Arsenal’s defence, but questions remain over his role in the squad moving forward.

“I think he’s quite close,” Arteta said last week. “He’s looking really good. I think he’s over the period where he was still struggling, so he looks really sharp out there. He hasn’t trained with the team yet but hopefully, he can do that in the next week or two.”

Tierney’s return to full training is eagerly awaited, but whether he will feature prominently before the January transfer window opens is yet to be seen.

Potential return date: Unknown

With key players gradually making their way back to fitness, Arsenal’s fortunes could shift as they prepare for challenging domestic and European fixtures. Arteta’s careful squad management will be pivotal in navigating the weeks ahead.