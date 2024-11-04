Report: Could Chelsea Justify £35m Bid for Leicester Goalkeeper?

Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Dilemma: Eyeing Hermansen Amid Existing Options

Chelsea’s pursuit of a reliable goalkeeper has been a persistent storyline in recent months. GiveMeSport recently reported that the club would need to part with a substantial £35 million to pry Mads Hermansen away from Leicester City. While such interest isn’t surprising, given Chelsea’s history of investing in promising talent, it does raise questions about the direction of their goalkeeping strategy.

Interest in Hermansen and Current Goalkeeping Options

Concerns surrounding Robert Sanchez’s form have sparked Chelsea’s exploration of potential replacements. Though Porto’s Diogo Costa has been frequently mentioned as a target, Hermansen’s name has emerged due to his strong reputation and familiarity with Enzo Maresca’s tactical approach. Maresca, now at Leicester, previously worked with Hermansen and values the Dane’s ball-playing ability, a crucial element in modern football.

Journalist Ben Jacobs shed light on the situation, stating: “Leicester have no plans to lose Mads Hermansen mid-season. It would likely take £35m+ to change that.” However, with Chelsea’s current squad, it’s unclear whether the Blues would make such a move. Jacobs added that while Maresca appreciates Hermansen’s skill set, Chelsea currently have confidence in their existing roster.

Filip Jorgensen has demonstrated his capabilities in the Europa Conference League and domestic cups, providing some security as a backup. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Mike Penders, presently on loan at Genk, is seen as a rising star. “Chelsea believe the 19-year-old has enormous potential,” Jacobs noted, which could influence the club’s long-term approach.

Balancing Talent and Immediate Needs

Despite the interest in Hermansen, Chelsea appear to be weighing their options carefully. The club’s roster already includes multiple goalkeepers, with Djordje Petrovic also adding to the mix from his loan at Strasbourg. Maresca’s trust in Sanchez as the first-choice keeper has been reiterated, suggesting that while Hermansen is admired, Chelsea’s focus might shift to other areas of the pitch in 2025.

The Blues’ decision to consider Hermansen is logical. Maresca has already shown a penchant for familiar faces, bringing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Stamford Bridge. Yet, with budget considerations and a roster filled with promising young talent, the move for Hermansen might remain speculative unless further complications arise in their current lineup.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Mads Hermansen’s Shot-Stopping and Distribution Data

Mads Hermansen’s recent performance data, as highlighted by FBref, offers a revealing look into his attributes as a goalkeeper. Over the past 810 minutes, Hermansen’s shot-stopping abilities have stood out prominently. Notably, his percentile rank of 98 in PSxG/SoT indicates a high capability of saving shots that are difficult to stop, a testament to his sharp reflexes and positioning.

However, when it comes to his overall save percentage, Hermansen registers at a lower 51, suggesting room for improvement in consistent shot-stopping, especially from more routine attempts. His penalty save rate of 26 also points to potential areas where he could refine his technique under high-pressure situations.

Distribution Strengths and Weaknesses

Distribution remains a vital component of modern goalkeeping, and Hermansen’s data showcases a mixed picture. His average pass length percentile of 54 and launch percentage of 57 illustrate a balance between short and long ball distribution. While these figures place him within a competitive range, they do not set him apart as an elite distributor.

The 53 percentile in pass completion for launched passes suggests that while Hermansen can initiate attacks with longer passes, consistency is not yet his strongest suit. His performance in crosses stopped (41) further signals that while competent, there is space for growth in aerial command.

Passing and Handling Insights

An area where Hermansen’s numbers hint at promise but also limitation is in passing and handling. The 46 percentile in average goal kick length indicates a preference for moderate-range play, fitting for teams that favour building from the back. However, to reach higher accolades in top-tier football, bolstering his handling under duress will be essential.

Hermansen’s data portrays a goalkeeper with clear strengths in shot-stopping and a foundation in distribution that aligns with modern tactical demands. Yet, as his percentile ranks suggest, continued development in certain technical areas would elevate his status among Europe’s most reliable keepers.