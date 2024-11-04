“I Don’t See Many Better!” – Former Chelsea Star Makes Bold Cole Palmer Claim

Former Chelsea Star Heaps Praise on World-Beater Cole Palmer

Chelsea have enjoyed a hugely promising start to the season under the guidance of new head coach, Enzo Maresca. The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and above London-rivals Arsenal, who were tipped as title favourites by many at the start of the season.

However, amidst a summer of change and progress, it has been a familiar face that has been lighting Stamford Bridge once again, Cole Palmer. Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin shared this sentiment when speaking exclusively to EPL Index…

“I Don’t See Many Better!”

“You just have to be honest with people,” began Nevin, “I don’t see many better than him in the world!” It’s a bold statement from the former Chelsea winger, but it’s easy to see where such an opinion would come from. Even going back to the start of last season, Palmer’s numbers have been an absolute joke in a struggling side, with 32 goals and 20 assists in 57 appearances since his move from Manchester City.

“He is seeing things that others aren’t,” continued Nevin, “He is capable of skills and visions that very few players can do.”

The 22-year-old has started this season in spectacular form as well, with seven goals and five assists in ten Premier League appearances. Four of those goals come in the first-half of the 4-2 victory over Brighton, which was a record-breaking performance from the attacker.

One aspect of the game that the youngster will undoubtedly be looking to step up in would be his performances against the top clubs. Palmer struggled to have a huge impact on games against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United so far this season. With a huge clash against Arsenal on the horizon, I’m sure he will be looking to set that record straight.

England’s Missed Trick

“I was thinking during the EURO’s, why are we playing Jude Bellingham ahead of Cole Palmer?” said Nevin. It’s an interesting point, with England often seriously lacking creativity throughout the tournament, especially with the struggles of the likes of Phil Foden.

Of course, who could forget Palmer’s goal in the final against Spain, perhaps proving the impact that he could’ve been making throughout the tournament. With that being said, it’s almost impossible to imagine Thomas Tuchel ignoring the 22-year-old in upcoming lineups, but it will be interesting to see if Palmer can translate his spectacular club form onto the international stage regularly.

Looking Ahead

“The world his oyster,” began Nevin, “If he can keep away from injury, keep that calm head on his shoulders and he must stay at a club where he is a core player.” Nevin continued: “That can sometimes ruin a player, just look at Jack Grealish at Manchester City.” It’s almost scary to think of the potential that Palmer could still be yet to unlock and rival clubs will be hoping that he won’t be improving much more than his current standard.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Palmer will be the pivotal figure in the club’s future over the next era, which has made such a promising start under Maresca. A return to Man City has been rumoured amongst the media, but for now it’s hard to see somewhere better suited to the 22-year-old than Chelsea.