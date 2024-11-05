SEARCH
How to Watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man City as Haaland Chases Champions League Glory

By Jordan Blake
Premier League Manchester City v Ipswich Town Pep Guardiola manager of Manchester City skips to hat-trick hero Erling Haaland of Manchester City after hes subbed off during the Premier League match Manchester City vs Ipswich Town at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom, 24th August 2024 Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images Manchester Etihad Stadium Manchester United, ManU Kingdom Copyright: xMarkxCosgrove/NewsxImagesx

Manchester City’s Champions League Showdown in Lisbon

Manchester City are in Lisbon tonight, set to face Sporting Lisbon in a crucial Champions League clash. The English champions have cruised through the group stages so far, remaining unbeaten in Europe with two solid victories following a cautious 0-0 start against Inter Milan.

City’s Dominance in Europe

Pep Guardiola’s men have showcased their dominance, with an impressive display across the board. The new-look group phase has presented little resistance, as City continue to prove why they are favourites to go all the way.

Haaland’s Quest for Records

Erling Haaland is not just a goal machine; he’s rewriting the Champions League record books. His remarkable, acrobatic backheel in the 5-0 rout of Sparta Prague epitomised his scoring prowess and left fans in awe of his athleticism and skill.

How to Watch Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

TV channel: TNT Sports 1 will broadcast the game, with coverage beginning at 7 pm GMT for an 8 pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the match live on the Discovery+ app.

