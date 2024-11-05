Preview: Conference League Action – Chelsea Host FC Noah

Preview: Chelsea Host FC Noah in Conference League Showdown

Maresca’s Men Eye Another European Win

Chelsea’s Conference League journey continues this Thursday with an encounter against FC Noah at Stamford Bridge. Having comfortably secured victories in their opening fixtures, including a dominant 4-1 win over Panathinaikos, Enzo Maresca’s squad remains on course to progress in Europe with their 100% record intact. This contest, however, comes at a delicate time for the Blues, as Maresca grapples with a demanding fixture list, including a recent draw at Old Trafford and a looming Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Squad Selection: Balancing Rotation and Result

Despite recent setbacks, such as the Carabao Cup exit at Newcastle, Maresca is expected to continue his strategy of rotating between league and cup squads. “With the league in mind, the focus is to manage resources wisely,” he said. Players like Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana remain unregistered for this stage of the Conference League.

So the Blues’ manager will likely turn to Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku, and Enzo Fernandez for fresh impetus in this European fixture. Filip Jorgensen may also take another opportunity in goal, challenging Robert Sanchez for the top spot.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs FC Noah

TV Channel: Fans can catch all the action on TNT Sports 1.

Live Stream: Discovery+ app subscribers can stream the match live, bringing Stamford Bridge’s European night to screens worldwide.

Prediction and Match Outlook

Chelsea are heavy favourites against FC Noah, whose journey to Stamford Bridge represents a significant challenge. Maresca’s side, capable of fielding two competitive line-ups, are expected to dominate the proceedings, giving them the space to focus on the upcoming Arsenal fixture. This could be a comfortable evening for Chelsea, with a controlled game likely in the cards.

Predicted Score: Chelsea 3-0 FC Noah

Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea and FC Noah have never previously faced off, adding an element of freshness to this European fixture.