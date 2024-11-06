Preview: Will Fulham Capitalise on Palace’s Injury Woes

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: London Derby Preview and Predictions

As Crystal Palace prepare to face Fulham at Selhurst Park, fans are eager to see if the Eagles can build on their recent form and find consistency in the Premier League. Both clubs are looking for momentum as Palace hopes to overcome recent frustrations, while Fulham seeks to capitalise on a late win in their last London derby.

Palace’s Resilience Amid Key Absences

Crystal Palace have had a challenging start this season but showed resilience with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham and a 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa. Despite those successes, Palace manager Oliver Glasner will be disappointed after their recent 2-2 draw with Wolves, where a potential winner was ruled out by VAR. Glasner voiced his frustrations, notably questioning Craig Dawson’s presence on the field, which many felt influenced the game’s outcome.

In terms of squad news, Palace could see Chris Richards and Joel Ward return, although key players like Will Hughes and Eberechi Eze remain sidelined due to suspension and injury. Adam Wharton is also out, facing surgery, and Chadi Riad is expected to be absent until after the international break.

Fulham’s Boost from a Late Victory

Fulham’s late triumph over Brentford, secured by Harry Wilson’s brilliant brace, lifted them to ninth in the table and has undoubtedly bolstered their confidence. Facing Palace, Fulham will be without Sasa Lukic, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, but they will aim to build on the energy from their previous derby success.

Match Details and Viewing Options

Date: Saturday 9 November 2024

Kick-off Time: 3pm GMT

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Live Broadcast: Not available in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule. However, highlights will be available on BBC One’s Match of the Day at 11pm.

Prediction: Can Fulham Edge Out Palace?

With Palace missing some pivotal players, Fulham may feel they have the upper hand in this London showdown. Given the context, Fulham are tipped to edge a close contest with a predicted 1-0 victory.