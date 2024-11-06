Report: Evolution Under Postecoglou Shows Promising Signs

Angeball: How Tottenham’s Steady Evolution is Building a Stronger Squad

Early Magic and the Reality Check

In the early days of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure, it seemed like Tottenham Hotspur had found a golden formula, with an electrifying start that had fans dreaming of long-awaited glory. After a decade of stop-start managers and fleeting glimpses of potential, Postecoglou’s Spurs had, in the first 10 games of last season, looked almost flawless, sitting atop the league, defying expectations with vibrant football and surprising resilience. They had eight wins and two draws, a total of 26 points, and looked like a team reborn. But, of course, football is rarely straightforward, and Spurs’ honeymoon period inevitably drew to a close.

Now, Spurs sit seventh in the table with a mere 16 points. They’ve dropped 10 points from their start last season, and now lag seven points behind Manchester City and nine behind Liverpool. The numbers paint a picture of a club in decline, but the reality is more nuanced. According to The Athletic, the numbers behind Spurs’ performances actually suggest improvement in multiple areas.

Progress Beneath the Surface

One year into Postecoglou’s reign, Tottenham’s identity has taken shape in more robust ways than wins alone. While their position on the table may suggest a decline, they are performing more consistently across metrics like xG (expected goals) and defensive solidity. Last season, they relied on narrow victories and were overly dependent on individual moments. Now, however, they boast a more balanced approach with improved defensive and offensive metrics that speak to a stronger foundation.

The data supports this. Spurs are creating more high-quality chances, recording more shots, and conceding fewer goals and xG per game than they were at the same time last season. By any meaningful metric, this is a more balanced, consistent team than the one that surged up the table only to falter as the season wore on.

As Postecoglou himself remarked, “We’re more consistent in our football, more consistent in our performances… We’ve got a more well-rounded squad to handle what’s ahead of us. We’re in a better place — but we need to be.”

Strengthened Depth and Resilience

One of the major differences is depth. When Tottenham faced Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last week, Postecoglou was able to turn to reliable options on the bench like Udogie and Richarlison. Contrast this with last year’s FA Cup tie against City, where Postecoglou had to rely on players returning from long-term injuries or untested reserves. This season, Tottenham have shown they can cope with injuries to key players like Son Heung-min and James Maddison, relying on a stronger, more versatile bench that includes players capable of stepping in seamlessly.

Consider how Radu Dragusin filled in for Van de Ven without missing a beat, or how the team has adjusted without Maddison’s playmaking in recent matches. Unlike last season, where injuries to key players exposed the squad’s fragility, this season’s Tottenham side has coped admirably, underlining their progress in squad depth and adaptability.

Defensive Improvements and Tactical Adjustments

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham have refined their pressing game, boasting a lower PPDA (passes per defensive action), which means they’re applying pressure more intensively and disrupting opponents’ play more effectively. Their defensive record reflects this; with 11 goals conceded in 10 games, they’re currently joint-fourth best in the league.

In stark contrast to the previous season, where they conceded 61 goals—often succumbing to counters and set-pieces—Spurs’ 1.16 xG conceded per game represents an 11% improvement. Van de Ven credits this shift to better positional awareness and communication among players. “Last season, we lost control a lot… we were quite open and got a lot of counter-attacks,” he noted. This season’s Spurs, by contrast, are more compact and composed.

Revamped Attack and Role Clarity

Postecoglou has also brought fresh clarity to Tottenham’s offensive strategy. Brennan Johnson, now the starting right-winger, stretches defences and offers a direct, high-tempo option, while Dejan Kulusevski has flourished in a central role, becoming Tottenham’s primary creative force. Johnson’s seven goals and Kulusevski’s five assists this season illustrate how well-suited they are to Postecoglou’s system.

As a result, Tottenham’s attack has grown more diverse and effective, reflected by their league-high 22 goals this season and their first-place standing in xG. This year, Spurs’ approach is characterised by swifter, more incisive attacks. They’ve shifted focus from central to wide progression, offering more balanced movement across the pitch.

The Road Ahead for Tottenham

It’s not all perfect. Tottenham’s away form remains inconsistent, with only one win from five league games on the road. This inconsistency could be the difference between a top-four finish and falling short. The high-octane start last season showed that early form can be deceptive, and Spurs’ fans know all too well how the table can change.

Nevertheless, Tottenham’s improvements in squad depth, defensive rigour, and attacking fluency signal a more sustainable trajectory this season. As they navigate the busy schedule ahead, it’s clear that Postecoglou’s influence has already reshaped the club. They’re more complete, more resilient, and better positioned to face challenges.

With a deeper squad and refined tactics, Tottenham appear ready to avoid the late-season struggles that hampered them last year. Whether that translates into a tangible success remains to be seen, but Spurs fans have every reason to feel cautiously optimistic as the season unfolds.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For years, we’ve watched Spurs flirt with success but ultimately fall short, usually due to a lack of depth or coherence in their play. With Postecoglou, it finally feels like there’s a clear plan, one that is not only ambitious but achievable.

Seeing players like Johnson and Kulusevski thrive under Ange’s guidance is thrilling, and it’s a reminder that this isn’t just about immediate results—it’s about building a foundation. The data supports what we’ve sensed: this is a better Spurs team, one that won’t crumble at the first sign of adversity. And yes, the away form needs work, but the improvements across the squad and the way the team handles pressure points to long-term progress.